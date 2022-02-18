Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons is on a roll with five wins in a row in the Sportscene Predictions, helping her narrow the pundits' lead in the standings.
So we've brought out the big guns, with BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter up against the season's highest-scoring pundit - former Scotland international Chris Iwelumo - in forecasting the scores of the weekend's six fixtures.
A correct result earns 40 points and the right outcome 10.
|Amy
|Chris
|Hibernian v Ross County
|1-1
|1-2
|Livingston v St Mirren
|1-2
|1-2
|Motherwell v Aberdeen
|2-0
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Hearts
|1-1
|0-2
|Dundee United v Rangers (Sun)
|1-3
|0-2
|Celtic v Dundee (Sun)
|2-0
|4-0
All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Allan Preston
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1210
|Pundits
|1370
|Amy v Pundits
|P25
|W11
|D3
|L11