Amy Irons is on a roll with five wins in a row in the Sportscene Predictions, helping her narrow the pundits' lead in the standings.

So we've brought out the big guns, with BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter up against the season's highest-scoring pundit - former Scotland international Chris Iwelumo - in forecasting the scores of the weekend's six fixtures.

A correct result earns 40 points and the right outcome 10.

Amy Chris Hibernian v Ross County 1-1 1-2 Livingston v St Mirren 1-2 1-2 Motherwell v Aberdeen 2-0 1-1 St Johnstone v Hearts 1-1 0-2 Dundee United v Rangers (Sun) 1-3 0-2 Celtic v Dundee (Sun) 2-0 4-0

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Hibernian v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Livingston v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chris' prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Dundee United v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Celtic v Dundee (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chris' prediction: 4-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 Steven Thompson 40 Rachel Corsie 30 Allan Preston 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1210 Pundits 1370