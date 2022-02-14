Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
SportingSporting Lisbon20:00Man CityManchester City
Venue: Estádio José Alvalade

Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City: Grealish to miss Champions League tie

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Man City midfielder Jack Grealish and manager Pep Guardiola
Jack Grealish signed for Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100m in the summer

Manchester City will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The England international missed the 4-0 win at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem he suffered at Aston Villa last season.

Manager Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious.

"He is better but for tomorrow he is not available, along with Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus)," said Guardiola.

Forward Jesus has not featured since suffering a knock while on international duty last month for Brazil, while 19-year-old Palmer is still troubled by a foot injury.

Premier League leaders City are bidding to go one better than last season's runners-up finish and win the Champions League for the first time this year.

Guardiola said: "To do better than last season is not easy but we are excited and happy to be in this competition at this stage again.

"I know how important the Champions League is - we cannot deny it - but we take every Premier League game seriously and you saw how we behaved against Norwich.

"That's the best proof that we do it every single game, not just in the Premier League."

