Top Football Tweets: Cesar conquers all before him

By Ciaran VarleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Cesar Azpilicueta takes selfie with Club World Cup trophy.
Cesar Azpilicueta added yet another trophy to his collection

Chelsea are on top of the world, history repeats in the Manchester women's derby and everyone's timeline got filled with confusing Super Bowl content.

All of that and more is in this weekend's best tweets.

1. The Rooney rule

Super Bowl 2022 took place in LA on Sunday. It can be a confusing time of year to be online for fans of our own native game.

The winners on the night were the LA Rams - not to be confused with Wayne Rooney's Derby County (aka the Rams).

View more on twitter

2. Arsenal fans cannot Stan their owner

American businessman Stan Kroenke was there to lift the Lombardi trophy following the Rams' win on Sunday. His company owns the NFL team, as well as other sports teams including Arsenal.

View more on twitter

It's fair to say that he's not universally popular with the Gunners' fanbase, however, and we're not that sure they will all have delighted in his success.

Last year's Super Bowl winners were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, owned by the Glazer family, who Manchester United fans may recognise too.

Tweet about Arsenal and Manchester United owners.
Look away Arsenal and Manchester United fans

3. Tough home crowd

Chelsea took home the Club World Cup trophy on Saturday, after beating Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi.

View more on twitter

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley wasn't too impressed, however.

View more on twitter

An ex-colleague reacted to those comments by really sticking the boot in.

View more on twitter

4. Cesar came, saw and conquered

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has now won an incredible haul of trophies.

View more on twitter

He also set a great example for captaincy when Chelsea were awarded a penalty in extra time.

View more on twitter

What a player. Will this be his last season?

View more on twitter

5. So good from Weir (again)

Caroline Weir was the difference as Manchester City beat derby rivals Manchester United 1-0 in the Women's Super League.

View more on instagram

Some fans may have experienced a little deja vu.

6. Bochum reap what they sow

In the Bundesliga, the big shock of the weekend was mid-table Bochum beating leaders Bayern Munich 4-2. They are the first team to score four goals in the first half of a league game against Bayern since 1975.

Picture of actor Salman Khan.
There was nothing agricultural about Bochum's win

Who said it was a farmers' league?

7. Tough one to call

Manchester United were frustrated by Southampton on Saturday in a 1-1 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo almost gave United a second goal when he headed in from a free-kick in the second half.

However, it was deemed offside.

View more on twitter

We'll let you make up your own minds on that decision by the referee.

8. Aleksandar the great

And, finally, in the Championship, Fulham tightened their grip on top spot with a 1-0 win over Hull City and Aleksandar Mitrovic equalled a league record.

View more on twitter

Top Stories