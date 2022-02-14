Last updated on .From the section Man City

Joao Cancelo has made 68 Premier League appearances and helped Manchester City keep 31 clean sheets

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has spoken about the "horrific" robbery which "terrorised my family" and left him injured.

Cancelo, 27, suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of four intruders at his home in December.

"My family didn't deserve to go through that," said the Portugal international, speaking to the media for the first time about the incident.

"That's life, it happens in life. I had to continue."

Cancelo was able to play in City's 2-1 win at Arsenal on 1 January - two days after the attack after being assessed by the club's medical staff.

He posted an image of his injuries on Instagram just hours after the frightening episode.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," wrote Cancelo.

"When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state."

Cancelo revealed he had been attacked via Instagram

Despite the attack, Cancelo has been outstanding for City where he has operated on either the right or left side of defence.

Earlier this month he signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League leaders, extending his stay at Etihad Stadium until 2027.

He joined City from Juventus in August 2019 for £60m.

"I have had a lot of obstacles in my life but I've become a stronger player mentally," added Cancelo, whose City side visit Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie. "That's how I want to keep going."

As an 18-year-old, the Portuguese was a passenger in a car accident that killed his mother. external-link