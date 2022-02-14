Ross Allen has scored 270 goals in 267 appearances for Guernsey FC since 2011

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says he will be cautious over top scorer Ross Allen after he suffered a back injury.

The 34-year-old is the club's all-time leading scorer and had found the net 15 times in 18 games this season.

Allen was hurt scoring his second goal in Guernsey's 8-2 win at Staines Town on Wednesday and missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Northwood.

"What we've got to understand and think about is we've got a long haul," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Two games a week for the rest of the season, so what we don't want to do is throw him in and lose him for a while.

"We'll make a judgement, but it's not long term that's for sure."

The Green Lions' result at Northwood meant they had taken seven points from their last three games following wins over Staines Town in midweek and Sutton Common Rovers last weekend - their best run of form so far this season.

Guernsey remain fourth-from-bottom of Isthmian League South Central, four points clear of the automatic relegation places.

They are either four or five points behind the four teams above them in the table but have at least six games in hand on those sides, having not started their season until October.

"We haven't turned a corner, it's just at the moment it's all about timing and who you play at a certain time," Vance added.

"We've had 16 players here again, so that's three times in a row we've had 16 players to choose from, so that makes a real difference, and some good players that can make a difference at this level.

"It's pleasing to get a few results, but I am realistic because in March we're going to play some real big hitters, but at the moment we're looking solid and we definitely deserved a point against the form team in the league."