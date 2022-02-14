Coventry City agreed a 10-year contract to return to the Coventry Building Society Arena ahead of the 2021-22 season

The long-running row over the sale of the Coventry Building Society Arena looks to be over after the European Commission closed the legal case, reports BBC CWR.

Coventry City's owners, Sisu, lodged an appeal after the Supreme Court ruled the sale of the stadium to Premiership Rugby club Wasps in 2014 was lawful.

Coventry had argued the city council had undervalued the ground by £28m.

But the EU Commission's decision brings an end to a near decade-long dispute.

When Wasps bought the stadium - then known as the Ricoh Arena - off the council in a deal worth around £20m following their relocation to the Midlands from High Wycombe, Sisu, claimed it was in breach of EU state aid law.

However, their hope that the European courts would agree with them have been dashed with the ruling that the council acted appropriately when it and the Alan Edward Higgs Charity sold their 50% stakes in the stadium to Wasps.

The deal saw Wasps take on a council loan of just over £14m.

Coventry agreed a 10-year deal with Wasps to play at the CBS Stadium from the start of the 2021-22 season.

Nearly 10 years of turmoil

It has been a long and bitter road for Coventry City and their long-suffering fans, who have seen their club feel insecure over their identity ever since Highfield Road - their home of 106 years - was sold in 2005.

Their move into the Ricoh Arena became dominated by a row over rent which saw the club spend a season away from the city in Northampton in 2013-14.

They returned the following season and stayed for the next four full seasons. But Sisu could not reach an agreement with the stadium's new owners Wasps to play there in the 2019-20 campaign, which led to the club ground sharing with West Midlands neighbours Birmingham City for two seasons.

Their 10-year agreement with Wasps - leading to their third stint at the ground - at least gives the Sky Blues some much-needed security and continuity, with the long-term plan still to build a new stadium on the south-west edge of the city, on land owned by the University of Warwick.