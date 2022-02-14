After scoring on his debut against Luton Isaac Vassell was sidelined for six months just three games into his Cardiff City career.

Cardiff City striker Isaac Vassell could have played his last game for the club because of yet more injury problems.

The 28-year-old has not featured since August 2019.

Following an array of injury issues, Vassell returned to first team training last week.

Manager Steve Morison has confirmed a further setback is likely to rule him out of the rest of the season, with his contract due to expire this summer.

Then Cardiff manager Neil Warnock saw off interest from Luton and Swansea to sign Vassell from Birmingham for an undisclosed fee at the start of the 2019/20 season.

After scoring on his debut against Luton, a torn quadricep has been followed by a succession of injuries and operations that have seen him out of action for two-and-a-half years.

Aside from friendlies and Under 23 matches, he has failed to feature under any of the three managers who since succeeded Warnock at the club.

Vassell's latest long-term absence sees him join captain Sean Morrison on the sidelines, the defender having suffered a serious knee injury during Cardiff's win at Barnsley.

The centre-back is another player out of contract at the end of the season, although manager Morison says he will discuss the future of the club's skipper with directors.

Similarly, despite his position at the Bluebirds being only certain until the summer, Morison says he is still planning ahead with recruitment regardless of whether he sees his deal extended.

"I'd like to think that even if it's not me, the direction the football club is going means if it's not it will be someone in a similar ilk or mould to myself who has the same ideas.

"Hopefully it'll be a seamless transition whichever way the club decides to go, whether it's myself or someone else.

Manager Steve Morison says Cardiff City "can't get too far ahead of ourselves" in relegation fight despite recent wins

"If we go away from that, then we will be back to where we've been previously, which I am told is what we are trying to get away from."

Morison has overseen an upturn in form at Cardiff, pulling them 12 points clear of the Championship's bottom three, although he says he does not yet consider the relegation threat over.

Defeat at Millwall at the weekend means the Bluebirds remain 20th in the table ahead of the visit of Coventry City on Tuesday.

Wales international Rubin Colwill, who missed the 2-1 loss at the Den after pulling up in the warm-up, remains out and could struggle to be fit for Saturday's home fixture with Blackpool.