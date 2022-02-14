Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Kieran Trippier has helped Newcastle pick up 10 points from the past four Premier League games

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute.

After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier "got stamped on".

A Newcastle statement external-link on Monday said scans showed a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

Trippier, 31, has made a significant impression since joining from Atletico Madrid.

He has scored free-kicks in successive wins over Everton and Villa to help lift Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone.

More to follow.