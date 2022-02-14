Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot

Kieran Trippier scores for Newcastle against Aston Villa from a free-kick
Kieran Trippier has helped Newcastle pick up 10 points from the past four Premier League games

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute.

After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier "got stamped on".

A Newcastle statementexternal-link on Monday said scans showed a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

Trippier, 31, has made a significant impression since joining from Atletico Madrid.

He has scored free-kicks in successive wins over Everton and Villa to help lift Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone.

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 11:33

    Not sure that your site is currently in the best of tastes...

    The headline says "Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot"
    The main image says "BREAKING"

    :)

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:33

    Kieran Trippier has already helped Newcastle win games for them since he arrived in January when before it took them at least two months to finally win their first game of the season. If Newcastle stay up then it will be the impact Trippier has already made that will make that happen

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 11:33

    He will be missed on the pitch, but his influence will still be around off of it too. He has helped build a bit of confidence in others around him, maybe its time for Bruno to shine for the next few weeks.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 11:33

    It’s amazing how some are happy with this, ok lose a match and have some banter but an injury, come on

    It’s like laughing at cat being kicked , pain and injury is not nice for anyone

    Kinda feel for Trips because this was his time to shine when he has for so long in his career always been second choice to others and this was his time to shine

    Hope he comes back even stronger

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 11:32

    This is a blow but not that bad the team is already rejuvenated and has a winning momentum. Fraser is like a new play and so is Joelinton. I would bring Bruno in for the West Ham game. The good times are back and you can feel it.

  • Comment posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 11:30

    Newcastle are safe now anyway, the three below them are dreadful and it will be good to see the back of Burnley, finally from the PL

  • Comment posted by SmokingBaby, today at 11:29

    Karma

  • Comment posted by Shearer is King, today at 11:29

    Didn’t Rooney have this issue many years ago? I think his recovery was speeded up by him spending time in a tank with enhanced oxygen supply. Perhaps that may be a way to go if the doctors agree.
    Anyway, there’s a new belief around the club at the moment and the three points at the weekend has only added to that belief that what seemed impossible a couple of months ago is now in our own hands.

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 11:30

      Laughing Gnome replied:
      Beckham?

  • Comment posted by I8Alot, today at 11:28

    Did someone say break a leg when he joined NU? I guess the foot is near enough.

  • Comment posted by matt1il, today at 11:27

    Let's hope he's back after the international break for a tough run of April fixtures, and that others can step up before then!

    • Reply posted by matt1il, today at 11:29

      matt1il replied:
      Oh and if it's his left foot just put him on the bench and bring him on for free kicks, sorted!

  • Comment posted by German Shepherd, today at 11:27

    Oh dear thats Newcastle down

  • Comment posted by FUSKY, today at 11:27

    Whether or not this proves to be critical to Newcastle's survival remains to be seen, but he has certainly had a noticeable impact and will be sorely missed - presumably for a while but still await the expected recovery time - a season-ender? Shame for him and for NUFC. Still a fair time to go til the end of the season and potential for teams to plummet or stage a remarkable recovery!

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 11:27

    Get well soon Kieran

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:26

    I can see how the Geordie fans are devastated over a right back who will be out of action for at least six weeks

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 11:26

    Bit cruel putting “BREAKING” as the main article image.

    • Reply posted by Glozboy, today at 11:28

      Glozboy replied:
      I'd say it's the most accurate headline I've seen in a BBC story for some time.

  • Comment posted by ani4ani, today at 11:26

    Being a footballing world force will be postponed as a result

  • Comment posted by mr_hag, today at 11:26

    He was a bargain, and the closest thing to a superstar signing since the Saudis took over.
    Tough times for Newcastle ahead, but I suspect they'll survive yet.

    • Reply posted by Good bad and ugly, today at 11:33

      Good bad and ugly replied:
      The closest thing to a superstar signing since well before that! ASM has turned into one, but arrived with no expectation. Off the top of my head, Trippier is probably the biggest since Michael Owen.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:26

    I'm old enough to remember pre World Cup 2002 (Beckham), when no one knew what a metatarsal was.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:29

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Maybe you didn't. Some of us had picked up a book before 2002, though.

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 11:25

    That’s Newcastle relegated then!!🤣🤣🤣

