Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa.
The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute.
After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier "got stamped on".
A Newcastle statement on Monday said scans showed a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.
They said Trippier is "set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures".
Trippier, 31, has made a significant impression since joining from Atletico Madrid, scoring free-kicks in successive wins over Everton and Villa.
Howe made him the captain against Villa in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles, who was unwell.
Newcastle have picked up 10 points from the four league matches Trippier has featured in, moving four points clear of the relegation zone.
It’s like laughing at cat being kicked , pain and injury is not nice for anyone
Kinda feel for Trips because this was his time to shine when he has for so long in his career always been second choice to others and this was his time to shine
Hope he comes back even stronger
Twists and turns of the league
It’s never over until the final whistle
Speedy recovery
Tough times for Newcastle ahead, but I suspect they'll survive yet.
A worried Leeds fan looking over their shoulder.