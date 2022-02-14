Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot

Kieran Trippier scores for Newcastle against Aston Villa
Trippier has played in all five of Newcastle's games since his arrival

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute.

After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier "got stamped on".

A Newcastle statementexternal-link on Monday said scans showed a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

They said Trippier is "set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures".

Trippier, 31, has made a significant impression since joining from Atletico Madrid, scoring free-kicks in successive wins over Everton and Villa.

Howe made him the captain against Villa in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles, who was unwell.

Newcastle have picked up 10 points from the four league matches Trippier has featured in, moving four points clear of the relegation zone.

  • Comment posted by Hammered, today at 11:19

    He's already paid back his fee

    • Reply posted by deano33, today at 11:22

      deano33 replied:
      Liverpool fan here and i have to say im totally agree.

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 11:20

    Sorry to hear that Newcastle fans. Hope he has a quick recovery.From a Liverpool fan.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:40

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      At least it means Newcastle will go down now.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 11:33

    It’s amazing how some are happy with this, ok lose a match and have some banter but an injury, come on

    It’s like laughing at cat being kicked , pain and injury is not nice for anyone

    Kinda feel for Trips because this was his time to shine when he has for so long in his career always been second choice to others and this was his time to shine

    Hope he comes back even stronger

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 11:40

      Mark replied:
      No Newcastle fans dont do banter just the most delusional fans in the country and most hated

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 11:26

    Bit cruel putting “BREAKING” as the main article image.

    • Reply posted by Glozboy, today at 11:28

      Glozboy replied:
      I'd say it's the most accurate headline I've seen in a BBC story for some time.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:26

    I'm old enough to remember pre World Cup 2002 (Beckham), when no one knew what a metatarsal was.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:29

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Maybe you didn't. Some of us had picked up a book before 2002, though.

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 11:21

    Argh this is devastating. He’s a natural leader, goal scorer and all round steady head. Just when Newcastle were building some momentum this is a setback. Let’s hope others in the team step up and show real leadership now. Get Bruno on earlier!

    • Reply posted by sabre84, today at 11:27

      sabre84 replied:
      Goal scorer? Only 4 goals in over 100 PL games says otherwise

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:33

    Kieran Trippier has already helped Newcastle win games for them since he arrived in January when before it took them at least two months to finally win their first game of the season. If Newcastle stay up then it will be the impact Trippier has already made that will make that happen

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 11:46

      RJsportfan replied:
      I would imagine his winning mentality has been massive going in there for the club.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 11:20

    Massive blow for Newcastle and trippier but they have belief on there side now

    Twists and turns of the league

    It’s never over until the final whistle

    Speedy recovery

  • Comment posted by Yorkshireman, today at 11:18

    Oh dear. that could be serious for NUFC. I'm sure they will survive anyway, but Trippier was an inspired signing.

  • Comment posted by mr_hag, today at 11:26

    He was a bargain, and the closest thing to a superstar signing since the Saudis took over.
    Tough times for Newcastle ahead, but I suspect they'll survive yet.

    • Reply posted by Good bad and ugly, today at 11:33

      Good bad and ugly replied:
      The closest thing to a superstar signing since well before that! ASM has turned into one, but arrived with no expectation. Off the top of my head, Trippier is probably the biggest since Michael Owen.

  • Comment posted by U15627687, today at 11:41

    So a toe? Not a foot?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Is it his big toe. He will be in trouble if it his big toe

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 11:32

    This is a blow but not that bad the team is already rejuvenated and has a winning momentum. Fraser is like a new play and so is Joelinton. I would bring Bruno in for the West Ham game. The good times are back and you can feel it.

  • Comment posted by Billy Hobman, today at 11:37

    Stop getting in a flap. Matt Targett comes back in at left back , Dummett or Krafth at right back. Shelvey takes the free kicks, at which he is fairly decent - if he can stay on the pitch. Burn is just in the team to strengthen the defence, and Bruno can start. Fraser is back on form. Not ideal of course, but no need for hand wringing and wailing.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 11:33

    Not sure that your site is currently in the best of tastes...

    The headline says "Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot"
    The main image says "BREAKING"

    :)

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 11:36

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Breaking a few Toon hearts as well....

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 11:33

    He will be missed on the pitch, but his influence will still be around off of it too. He has helped build a bit of confidence in others around him, maybe its time for Bruno to shine for the next few weeks.

  • Comment posted by FUSKY, today at 11:27

    Whether or not this proves to be critical to Newcastle's survival remains to be seen, but he has certainly had a noticeable impact and will be sorely missed - presumably for a while but still await the expected recovery time - a season-ender? Shame for him and for NUFC. Still a fair time to go til the end of the season and potential for teams to plummet or stage a remarkable recovery!

  • Comment posted by RJsportfan, today at 11:43

    That's harsh for him, and Newcastle. Although I think more robust boots would help with some of these foot injuries. Even if players like the feeling of playing in slippers.

  • Comment posted by sporty, today at 11:39

    All the (Saudi) King's money and all the (Saudi) King's men, couldn't put Trippier's foot back together again.

  • Comment posted by Luciano 666, today at 11:36

    Not good, he is great for Newcastle and England. Hopefully a speedy recovery.

    A worried Leeds fan looking over their shoulder.

  • Comment posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 11:30

    Newcastle are safe now anyway, the three below them are dreadful and it will be good to see the back of Burnley, finally from the PL

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I thought Newcastle were dreadful and thats why they are battling relegation

