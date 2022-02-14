Scottish Gossip: Ross, Aberdeen, Celtic, Raith, Rangers, Borussia Dortmund
Former Hibernian, St Mirren and Sunderland boss Jack Ross is keen on the Aberdeen manager's job following the sacking of Stephen Glass.(Express)
Ross is the leading contender for the Pittodrie post. (Sun)
Glass could have lost his job earlier had it not been for an intervention from the Aberdeen players. (Record)
Aberdeen have not set a timescale to appoint a new manager. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Aberdeen striker Joe Harper urges the club to go for an experienced manager. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was frustrated at players who put in "a 45 minute shift" in Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers. (Sun)
Liam Scales reveals the Celtic players were told their opening 45 minutes "wasn't good enough" at half-time. (Record)
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn lamented referee Steven McLean's decision not to give the visitors a penalty after Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers appeared to use his arm to control the ball. (Courier - subscription required)
Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose has identified Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent as the players they will need to keep quiet in their upcoming Europa League tie with Rangers.(Herald - subscription required)
Annan Athletic's Tony Wallace says Rangers' players would not swap shirts following Saturday's Scottish Cup match, which the Ibrox side won 3-0. (Record)