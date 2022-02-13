Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Kurt Zouma looked to be struggling in the warm-up against Leicester and was replaced in the West Ham starting line-up by Issa Diop

David Moyes says he hopes videos of Kurt Zouma harming his cat don't "blight" the "good things" being done by West Ham on and off the pitch.

Earlier this week videos emerged of Zouma kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The France defender faced Watford on Tuesday but withdrew from the starting line-up before Sunday's draw at Leicester because of "illness".

"We should not allow this to blight anything which has gone on before," Hammers boss Moyes told Sky Sports.

"A player has made a mistake and there are plenty of managers with players who have made mistakes.

"Somewhere along the line you always hope there is a little bit of forgiveness and people are willing to accept they made a mistake, given an apology and we hope that is the case."

Zouma has had his cats taken away by animal charity the RSPCA and his deal with sportswear firm Adidas has ended.

West Ham sponsor Experience Kissimmee said "due to recent events" it would end its deal with the club.

More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted, while one of West Ham's sponsors, Vitality, has suspended its deal with the Hammers.

Zouma apologised for his actions but controversially played in the 1-0 victory over Watford.

BBC Sport presenter and ex-England captain Gary Lineker said he was "shocked and appalled that West Ham played Zouma" against Watford and called it a "tone-deaf decision".

He was initially named in the starting line-up for the 2-2 draw against Leicester at King Power Stadium, but pulled out in the warm-up after feeling unwell and was replaced by Issa Diop.

Moyes said: "He was ill before the game, he wanted to play, we wanted him to play as well. He was sick during the night, he stayed away from the players in the meetings and did not eat much.

"Once he got out he did not think it was possible. We told Issa Diop to be ready. It is a stomach bug, probably something he has eaten."

West Ham secured a sixth-place finish last season, just two points off a Champions League spot, and are impressing again this term, fourth in the table and into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Moyes added: "I hope that we have changed a bit of how West Ham is perceived, but more importantly how it is perceived on the pitch. We have a good, exciting young team that we are trying to make it better and grow it.

"Off the field West Ham have improved greatly as well, done great work round the East End of London, we have loads of new young supporters coming to West Ham and a lot of changes and good things being done."