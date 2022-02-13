Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caroline Weir's 81st-minute strike was her third Women's Super League goal of the season

Manchester City match-winner Caroline Weir says she cannot resist trying the extraordinary after her latest world-class strike beat Manchester United.

Weir's wonderful lob decided Sunday's Women's Super League derby as she reprised her role as United tormentor.

The 26-year-old has now scored in City's past three home league wins over United - with her previous two goals earning Fifa Puskas Award nominations.

"I just can't help but try it," the Scotland midfielder told BBC Sport.

"I know what I'm like when I pick the ball up in that area - it's similar to the last goal [against United].

"I try it all the time in training. Sometimes the keeper just catches it and I look a bit silly but sometimes it goes in."

Weir's strike was as important as it was easy on the eye, victory edging City up to fifth in the table, four points off the third Champions League qualification spot now held by Tottenham, with United dropping to fourth.

"It opened up a little bit in the second half. I knew if I got the chance to come on, I'd have a little bit more space," added Weir, who joined City from Liverpool in 2018.

"It's about picking up the ball in those areas and trying to make the most of it.

"We needed those three points, we needed to win, we knew we couldn't draw. We knew how important it was and we've got massive games coming up, so it's still all to play for."

Spot the difference - Weir's carbon-copy chips

Weir's 25-yard rocket settled the first WSL Manchester derby in front of a crowd of more than 31,000 at Etihad Stadium in 2019 and she then scored with an audacious chip in last season's 3-0 triumph.

Sunday's strike was almost a replica of that latter lob and City boss Gareth Taylor suggested it was a better finish than either of the efforts that saw Weir shortlisted for the world's "most beautiful" goal.

"I arguably think, probably, that is potentially a better execution than last year - which was some goal," said Taylor.

"She was under pressure from a couple of United players. To execute that type of finish under pressure is really difficult.

"It probably wasn't even a chance but the way she finished it was top-drawer. She's a class act. We know she's capable of those moments.

"To be travelling with the ball at that pace, to be able to get that kind of connection on it at pace, under pressure, is top class. It's stunning - it's a special goal."

A sell-out crowd of 5,317 at City's Academy Stadium erupted after the strike, which record England appearance holder Fara Williams described as "a moment of magic" and "an exquisite finish".

"There wasn't much to talk about in the second half but that goal absolutely lit it up and is worthy of winning any match," added Williams' fellow BBC Two pundit and former United assistant boss Willie Kirk.