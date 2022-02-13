Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic celebrate the opening goal from Canadian striker Clarissa Larisey

Celtic moved into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Women's Cup with a 2-1 win over Rangers.

Clarissa Larisey squeezed in the opening goal at the Penny Cars Stadium, with a header from Demi Vance drawing Rangers level before half-time.

Chloe Craig restored Celtic's lead when she bundled in at the back post from a corner on 74 minutes.

Celtic won the SWPL Cup in December, beating Rangers along the way to lift their first silverware since 2010.

Rangers top the SWPL1 standings, unbeaten in 15 league matches, with Celtic seven points adrift in third, having played a game more.

Kilmarnock are also through to the last eight following a 2-0 win at Montrose. Lisa Swanson and Mhairi Crooks were on target for the visitors.