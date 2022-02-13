German Bundesliga
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin14:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: An der Alten Försterei

Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Sunday 13th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22171470254552
2B Dortmund21141654361843
3B Leverkusen22125558362241
4RB Leipzig22104843271634
5Freiburg229763425934
6Union Berlin219752927234
7Köln228863437-332
8Hoffenheim219484134731
9Mainz229493124731
10Frankfurt228773334-131
11VfL Bochum2284102432-828
12Wolfsburg2283112333-1027
13B Mgladbach2275103040-1026
14Hertha Berlin2265112445-2123
15Arminia Bielefeld2141072127-622
16Augsburg2257102438-1422
17Stuttgart2246122642-1618
18Fürth2234152057-3713
