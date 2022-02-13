Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tammy Abraham scored Roma's opener from the penalty spot

Tammy Abraham scored his 17th goal of the season but Roma were held at 10-man Sassuolo and lost further ground in the race for European qualification.

England international Abraham scored the opener from the penalty spot but Chris Smalling's own goal and Hamed Traore's strike put the hosts in front.

Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari was dismissed and Bryan Cristante headed in the equaliser in injury time.

Jose Mourinho's side stay in seventh, two points behind local rivals Lazio.

Mourinho said: "It isn't the result we wanted, but if nothing else we haven't lost in the last four in Serie A. We have got eight points.

"If you had asked me at the start, I would not have wanted a draw, but in the 90th minute, definitely."