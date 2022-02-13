Last updated on .From the section Queen of Sth

Allan Johnston and Sandy Clark have left Queen of the South after Saturday's defeat by Morton

Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston and assistant Sandy Clark have left the Scottish Championship bottom club "by mutual consent".

The Palmerston side, beaten 2-1 away to Greenock Morton on Saturday, are four points adrift at the foot of the table with one win in their last 16 games.

Johnston began his second spell at the helm in May 2019, with captain Willie Gibson now taking temporary charge.

"We are in a results business," chairman Billy Hewitson says.

"Four wins in 24 isn't good enough. The players were giving everything for them, but we felt it was time for a change to try to push us up the table.

"We would like to thank both Allan and Sandy for their efforts."

Under Johnston, Queens finished sixth last season after staying up on a points-per-game basis in ninth when the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed and play-offs scrapped because of Covid-19.

"It's disappointing," the 48-year-old said. "Queens are a great club and I have enjoyed my time with them as a player and a manager.

"I hope that they have a strong end to the season and stay in the Championship."