Match ends, AC Milan 1, Sampdoria 0.
AC Milan moved to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.
Portugal forward Rafael Leao found the bottom corner from a tight angle in the first half for his 10th goal of the season.
Sampdoria keeper Wladimiro Falcone made several saves to prevent Milan from adding to their lead at the San Siro.
Victory took Stefano Pioli's side one point clear of reigning champions Inter Milan, who drew with Napoli on Saturday, while Sampdoria remain 16th.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 26mins
- 25FlorenziSubstituted forKaluluat 89'minutes
- 8Tonali
- 4BennacerBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKrunicat 75'minutes
- 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 57'minutes
- 10DíazBooked at 19minsSubstituted forKessiéat 57'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 57'minutes
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 12Rebic
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 56Saelemaekers
- 79Kessié
- 83Mirante
Sampdoria
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Falcone
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Magnani
- 15Colley
- 29MurruSubstituted forAugelloat 53'minutes
- 13ContiSubstituted forVieiraat 53'minutes
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forSabiriat 85'minutes
- 88RincónBooked at 10minsSubstituted forQuagliarellaat 73'minutes
- 2ThorsbySubstituted forEkdalat 53'minutes
- 5Sensi
- 10Caputo
Substitutes
- 1Audero
- 3Augello
- 6Ekdal
- 7Supryaha
- 11Sabiri
- 14Vieira
- 25Ferrari
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Ravaglia
- 35Bonfanti
- 70Trimboli
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Sampdoria 0.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Giangiacomo Magnani.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Post update
Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria).
Post update
Franck Kessié (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria).
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Alessio Romagnoli is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Abdelhamid Sabiri replaces Antonio Candreva.
Post update
Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).
Post update
Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bartosz Bereszynski.
Post update
Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.