Runners-up AC Milan finished 12 points behind rivals Inter Milan last season

AC Milan moved to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.

Portugal forward Rafael Leao found the bottom corner from a tight angle in the first half for his 10th goal of the season.

Sampdoria keeper Wladimiro Falcone made several saves to prevent Milan from adding to their lead at the San Siro.

Victory took Stefano Pioli's side one point clear of reigning champions Inter Milan, who drew with Napoli on Saturday, while Sampdoria remain 16th.