AC Milan 1-0 Sampdoria: Rafael Leao goal sends hosts top of Serie A

Runners-up AC Milan finished 12 points behind rivals Inter Milan last season

AC Milan moved to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.

Portugal forward Rafael Leao found the bottom corner from a tight angle in the first half for his 10th goal of the season.

Sampdoria keeper Wladimiro Falcone made several saves to prevent Milan from adding to their lead at the San Siro.

Victory took Stefano Pioli's side one point clear of reigning champions Inter Milan, who drew with Napoli on Saturday, while Sampdoria remain 16th.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 26mins
  • 25FlorenziSubstituted forKaluluat 89'minutes
  • 8Tonali
  • 4BennacerBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKrunicat 75'minutes
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 57'minutes
  • 10DíazBooked at 19minsSubstituted forKessiéat 57'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 57'minutes
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 12Rebic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 79Kessié
  • 83Mirante

Sampdoria

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Falcone
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Magnani
  • 15Colley
  • 29MurruSubstituted forAugelloat 53'minutes
  • 13ContiSubstituted forVieiraat 53'minutes
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forSabiriat 85'minutes
  • 88RincónBooked at 10minsSubstituted forQuagliarellaat 73'minutes
  • 2ThorsbySubstituted forEkdalat 53'minutes
  • 5Sensi
  • 10Caputo

Substitutes

  • 1Audero
  • 3Augello
  • 6Ekdal
  • 7Supryaha
  • 11Sabiri
  • 14Vieira
  • 25Ferrari
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 35Bonfanti
  • 70Trimboli
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Sampdoria 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Sampdoria 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Giangiacomo Magnani.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

  5. Post update

    Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria).

  7. Post update

    Franck Kessié (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria).

  9. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Alessio Romagnoli is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Abdelhamid Sabiri replaces Antonio Candreva.

  11. Post update

    Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bartosz Bereszynski.

  20. Post update

    Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan25174450262455
2Inter Milan24166255203554
3Napoli25165446172953
4Juventus24136536211545
5Atalanta23127445281743
6Lazio25126752391342
7Roma24123940301039
8Fiorentina2311394133836
9Hellas Verona2510694540536
10Empoli2596103847-933
11Torino2495103125632
12Sassuolo247893942-329
13Bologna2484122940-1128
14Udinese246993338-527
15Spezia2475122644-1826
16Sampdoria2565143342-923
17Venezia2456132243-2121
18Cagliari2548132446-2220
19Genoa25112122146-2515
20Salernitana2434171756-3912
View full Italian Serie A table

