AC Milan v Sampdoria

Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 26mins
- 25Florenzi
- 8Tonali
- 4Bennacer
- 30Messias
- 10DíazBooked at 19mins
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 12Rebic
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 56Saelemaekers
- 79Kessié
- 83Mirante
Sampdoria
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Falcone
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Magnani
- 15Colley
- 29MurruSubstituted forAugelloat 53'minutes
- 13ContiSubstituted forVieiraat 53'minutes
- 87Candreva
- 88RincónBooked at 10mins
- 2ThorsbySubstituted forEkdalat 53'minutes
- 5Sensi
- 10Caputo
Substitutes
- 1Audero
- 3Augello
- 6Ekdal
- 7Supryaha
- 11Sabiri
- 14Vieira
- 25Ferrari
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Ravaglia
- 35Bonfanti
- 70Trimboli
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Albin Ekdal replaces Morten Thorsby.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Andrea Conti.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Tommaso Augello replaces Nicola Murru.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Giangiacomo Magnani (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.
Attempt missed. Junior Messias (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
Second Half
Second Half begins AC Milan 1, Sampdoria 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, AC Milan 1, Sampdoria 0.
Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Conti (Sampdoria).
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan).
Post update
Andrea Conti (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Wladimiro Falcone.
Attempt saved. Junior Messias (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Messias with a headed pass.
Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Sampdoria).