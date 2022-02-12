Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic can win the new Europa Conference League as they prepare to face Norwegians Bodo Glimt in the first leg of their last-32 tie. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Ibrox star Jorg Albertz says Rangers' Europa League opponents Borussia Dortmund may boast lots of star individuals but "on the pitch, they're not a team". (Daily Record) external-link

Aaron Ramsey gifted his shirt to a young fan after making his first Rangers start in yesterday's Scottish Cup win at Annan Athletic. (Scotsman) external-link

"I'm here to win trophies," said on-loan Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey after playing for an hour against Annan, adding that he is still "rusty" but promising more to come. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson reacted to angry heckling from his own support following Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat at Motherwell. (Football Scotland) external-link

Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro believes they can see off Rangers in the Europa League - if they stop Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record) external-link

Chris Mueller admits his Hibs team-mates find him "a bit different", having written a book on the power of positive thinking and handing it out in the dressing room. (Scotsman) external-link