Daniel Podence has scored five goals in 22 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season

Wolves maintained their push for a European place as excellent goals from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence proved enough to beat Leicester in a thrilling Midlands derby at Molineux.

Neves put the hosts ahead after nine minutes as he applied a precise finish to Raul Jimenez's lay-off from the edge of the area, to take it past an unsighted Kasper Schmeichel.

Then, after Ademola Lookman slid in ahead of Leander Dendoncker to turn home Marc Albrighton's low cross from close range for the Foxes four minutes before the break, Podence struck Wolves' second to seal the points.

In front of Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland, England hopeful Max Kilman carried the ball out of defence before setting Rayan Ait-Nouri away with a superb cross-field pass. Ait-Nouri fed Dendoncker, who in turn moved the ball to Podence, who took one touch before driving his shot into the bottom corner.

It was Wolves' fifth win in six Premier League games in 2022 and puts them seventh - six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United - with two games in hand.

For Leicester, it was another disappointing day during a period where they have collected just two points from five games and been knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Nottingham Forest.

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 7.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 7.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 7.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 6.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 7.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 7.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 8.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 5 Player name Marçal Average rating 6.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 7.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leicester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 5.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 5.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 5.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 5.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 5.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 5.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 5.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 5.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Albrighton Average rating 5.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 4.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Lookman Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 5.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

42 Soumaré Referee: Craig Pawson Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leicester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leicester City 1. Post update Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo following a fast break. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by José Sá. Post update Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Booking Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City). Post update Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nélson Semedo. Post update Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City). Post update Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Marçal replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri. Post update Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Albrighton. Post update Attempt blocked. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City). Post update Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward