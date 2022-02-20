Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leicester City 1.
Wolves maintained their push for a European place as excellent goals from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence proved enough to beat Leicester in a thrilling Midlands derby at Molineux.
Neves put the hosts ahead after nine minutes as he applied a precise finish to Raul Jimenez's lay-off from the edge of the area, to take it past an unsighted Kasper Schmeichel.
Then, after Ademola Lookman slid in ahead of Leander Dendoncker to turn home Marc Albrighton's low cross from close range for the Foxes four minutes before the break, Podence struck Wolves' second to seal the points.
In front of Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland, England hopeful Max Kilman carried the ball out of defence before setting Rayan Ait-Nouri away with a superb cross-field pass. Ait-Nouri fed Dendoncker, who in turn moved the ball to Podence, who took one touch before driving his shot into the bottom corner.
It was Wolves' fifth win in six Premier League games in 2022 and puts them seventh - six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United - with two games in hand.
For Leicester, it was another disappointing day during a period where they have collected just two points from five games and been knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Nottingham Forest.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
8.12
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
7.24
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
6.34
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
4.33
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32DendonckerBooked at 70mins
- 8NevesBooked at 76mins
- 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 58'minutes
- 3Aït-NouriBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMarçalat 88'minutes
- 9Jiménez
- 10PodenceBooked at 38minsSubstituted forNetoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Marçal
- 7Neto
- 11Machado Trincão
- 17Fábio Silva
- 19Castro Otto
- 21Ruddy
- 24Gomes
- 26Hwang Hee-Chan
- 39Cundle
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 90mins
- 18Amartey
- 4SöyüncüBooked at 29mins
- 33Thomas
- 8Tielemans
- 25NdidiSubstituted forMaddisonat 74'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 36mins
- 29DakaSubstituted forIheanachoat 73'minutes
- 37LookmanBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 10Maddison
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 35Jakupovic
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leicester City 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by José Sá.
Post update
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).
Post update
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Marçal replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).
Post update
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Millions spent on wages.
Millions received from TV revenue.
