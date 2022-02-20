Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2LeicesterLeicester City1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Leicester City: Daniel Podence nets winner for Wolves

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Leicester City
Daniel Podence has scored five goals in 22 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season

Wolves maintained their push for a European place as excellent goals from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence proved enough to beat Leicester in a thrilling Midlands derby at Molineux.

Neves put the hosts ahead after nine minutes as he applied a precise finish to Raul Jimenez's lay-off from the edge of the area, to take it past an unsighted Kasper Schmeichel.

Then, after Ademola Lookman slid in ahead of Leander Dendoncker to turn home Marc Albrighton's low cross from close range for the Foxes four minutes before the break, Podence struck Wolves' second to seal the points.

In front of Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland, England hopeful Max Kilman carried the ball out of defence before setting Rayan Ait-Nouri away with a superb cross-field pass. Ait-Nouri fed Dendoncker, who in turn moved the ball to Podence, who took one touch before driving his shot into the bottom corner.

It was Wolves' fifth win in six Premier League games in 2022 and puts them seventh - six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United - with two games in hand.

For Leicester, it was another disappointing day during a period where they have collected just two points from five games and been knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Nottingham Forest.

More to follow.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 32DendonckerBooked at 70mins
  • 8NevesBooked at 76mins
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 58'minutes
  • 3Aït-NouriBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMarçalat 88'minutes
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10PodenceBooked at 38minsSubstituted forNetoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Marçal
  • 7Neto
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 21Ruddy
  • 24Gomes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 39Cundle

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 90mins
  • 18Amartey
  • 4SöyüncüBooked at 29mins
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25NdidiSubstituted forMaddisonat 74'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 11AlbrightonBooked at 36mins
  • 29DakaSubstituted forIheanachoat 73'minutes
  • 37LookmanBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 10Maddison
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by José Sá.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Booking

    Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  11. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Marçal replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by zaedlo, today at 18:41

    Wolves, pride of the Midlands.

  • Comment posted by luke ned , today at 18:40

    An people call Rodger’s a great manager ??

  • Comment posted by olfool, today at 18:40

    4 th place is looking very interesting now

  • Comment posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 18:40

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by tjs, today at 18:40

    Ever since Leicester broke FFP rule to get in the Premiership I wanted justice given as I do the other clubs who have done such (Chelsea, Man City) but they have only benefited. Were fined only 3m which they held up in court until 2018 two years after winning the league. Disgraceful treatment of Ranieri by players not performing (busy driving their toy cars) & then the owner sacking him.

  • Comment posted by MELSI31, today at 18:38

    More capricious decision-making by ref, officials & VAR team.Raul DIRECTLY in eye-line in off-side position moving away to his right as ball shot from right-to-left! So,the officials decide (quickly) that he is not interfering with play and not affecting the judgement & decision-making of the GK and serving to distract him!! More amateur,whimsical officiating in the world´s richest league!!! :-( !

  • Comment posted by Heisenberg, today at 18:38

    Are Leicester going back to being.....Leicester?

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 18:35

    What a season wolves are having. Wouldn't rule them out finishing above Hammers

    • Reply posted by BobbyF, today at 18:39

      BobbyF replied:
      People like Wolves and hate West Ham, so let's hope so.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 18:35

    Awesome Wolves, terrific win

  • Comment posted by 3Lionfan, today at 18:35

    Enough is enough Brendan. You’ve lost the plot, you’ve lost the dressing room, it’s time you lost your job.

    • Reply posted by queeny, today at 18:39

      queeny replied:
      Time to get Big Sam in to sort things out.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 18:35

    Millions spent on players.
    Millions spent on wages.
    Millions received from TV revenue.
    Put together a scaffold standing area from B&Q that leave Tom,Richard&Harriet exposed all the uncomfortable elements of mother nature.. Priceless..

    • Reply posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 18:39

      Jon Moss U Clown replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 18:34

    And Paul Merson says he would employ Brendan Rodgers as Man United manager & says Mauricio Pochettino has achieved nothing as manager… 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 18:34

    Leicester getting pulled close to the relegation zone. I bet nobody would like to see them go down....lol

    • Reply posted by blue boy, today at 18:41

      blue boy replied:
      It's the dimwit brickie, the house that prat built. Think we're gonna disappoint you chief.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:33

    Congratulations to Wolves from a disheartened Baggies fan. It hurts to say but your club is streets ahead of us and the gap is widening as Wolves get stronger and stronger in the Premier League and Albion’s decline continues.

    • Reply posted by BobbyF, today at 18:37