Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was delighted with his side after they secured an impressive victory away at Tottenham last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage says he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Joao Moutinho returns after missing the last two matches with a calf injury, while Pedro Neto is available for the first time since last April.

Leicester have doubts over James Maddison (illness) and Caglar Soyuncu (knee) following their win over Randers on Thursday.

Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Jamie Vardy remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester will be disappointed to concede an equaliser so late against West Ham, especially because they had recovered from a poor start and played pretty well for most of the game.

The Foxes still have some key players out injured, but at least there were some signs there of them coming back into form a little bit.

Unfortunately, their habit of conceding set-pieces and late goals has cost them a lot this season and Wolves must be thinking they can take advantage too.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v pianist and singer-songwriter Reuben James

Only twice in their league history have they had longer such runs - 14 games between December 2013 and March 2014, and 13 games between March and September 1912

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are without a win or goal in any of their last five top-flight games against Leicester (D3, L2).

Wolves have failed to score in seven of their past eight matches versus the Foxes in all competitions.

Leicester last did a league double over Wolves in the 1995-96 season when they were in the second tier. They have not achieved it in the top flight since 1980-81.

There has only been one away victory in the last 23 top-flight meetings since Leicester's win at Molineux in 1981.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won just one of their last five home league games (D2, L2). Only 38% of their points have been won at home, the lowest ratio in the top flight this season.

They have failed to score in seven of their 11 league home matches this season, including four of the past five.

Wolves have failed to score in all eight of their league defeats this season, but are unbeaten in the 12 top-flight games they have scored in (W11, D1). They have also had three goalless draws.

There have only been 17 Premier League goals at Molineux this season, the fewest of any stadium, but Leicester's top-flight away matches have produced the most goals per game this season (3.8).

There have been just 38 goals in Wolves' 23 league fixtures so far. That 1.65 goals-per-game average is the second lowest in English top-flight history, after Liverpool in 1970-71 (1.57).

Leicester City

Leicester have failed to win any of their last four league matches, their worst run since January to February 2019 when they went six games without a victory under Claude Puel.

They are the only side without an away clean sheet in the top flight this season. They have equalled their club record of 17 Premier League away fixtures without a clean sheet, and last stopped a side from scoring on their league travels at Wolves 378 days ago.

The Foxes are winless in eight away matches in all competitions, conceding 23 goals,

Five of the last seven league goals conceded by Leicester have come in the final 10 minutes of games.

