Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Substitutes Anthony Elanga and Fred were both on target for Manchester United

Manchester United survived a stirring Leeds United comeback at an emotional Elland Road to put themselves back in the Premier League's top four with a crucial victory.

In the first game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003, they produced a fitting spectacle played out in a deluge and a predictably thunderous atmosphere.

Manchester United were in complete control at the break after captain Harry Maguire headed in Luke Shaw's corner, and Bruno Fernandes did the same from Jadon Sancho's cross right on half-time.

Leeds, however, mounted a superb revival and were level with two goals inside a minute as Rodrigo's 53rd-minute cross drifted in behind keeper David de Gea, then substitute Raphinha sent Elland Road into raptures when he slid home a cross from Daniel James.

Manchester United gathered themselves, manager Ralf Rangnick made changes, and one of his substitutes produced the rewards as Fred drove in at Illan Meslier's near post following more good work by Sancho with 20 minutes left - although Anthony Elanga was struck by objects thrown from the crowd amid the celebrations.

Elanga recovered to confirm Manchester United's win with a composed finish two minutes from time from Fernandes' pass.

Red Devils take tough road to victory

Manchester United's victory came in three phases - the control of the first half, the shock of Leeds United's quick one-two, then the recovery to finally close out the victory they deserved.

This was always going to be a test of mettle and for a spell after the break when Leeds scored those two quick goals and were winning all the 50-50s in this most raucous of environments, it looked like they would not come through the examination unscathed.

Manchester United's players looked shell-shocked at the turn of events that allowed Leeds, who looked deflated at half-time, to revive themselves and even threaten a victory that would have been the sweetest of all for the home fans, who made their dislike of the visitors clear before, during and after this game.

Harry Maguire's opener was the first Premier League goal scored by a Manchester United player from a corner since April 2021 (against Burnley)

Manager Rangnick, however, deserves credit for the changes that restored Manchester United's equilibrium, Fred coming on to put them back in front and another substitute, Elanga, snuffing out any hope Leeds had of a point with the fourth.

Manchester United will feel they deserved the win over the whole piece, but they were fragile at times and were rocking under Leeds attacks until Fred silenced the crowd, albeit temporarily.

There were unsavoury scenes when Elanga needed to be attended to after being hit by missiles thrown from the crowd following Fred's goal, but he was able to regain his composure to such an extent that he struck the final blow in the closing moments.

Manchester United enjoyed their second win in a week, moving back into the top four, but will know they need to keep winning with Arsenal four points behind in sixth with three games in hand.

Leeds show all their faces

Leeds United demonstrated every facet of exactly what they are in another Elland Road thrill ride.

Marcelo Bielsa's side can be called many things but never dull.

Leeds showed their defensive frailty in the first half when Diego Llorente failed miserably to mark Maguire at a corner, the situation not helped by keeper Meslier's 'in-out' hokey-cokey that left him in no man's land.

They were exposed again when Victor Lindelof strode out of defence to tee up Sancho for the perfect cross on to Fernandes' head to send clouds of gloom over Elland Road, to accompany those depositing constant heavy rain on a pitch left carrying surface water.

What we saw then was the bold, attacking bravery that has made Leeds, under Bielsa, one of the most exciting teams to watch since their return to the Premier League.

They pulled the situation around but there was never a sense that they were in complete control, secure against an attacking counterpunch and so it proved as Manchester United inflicted further punishment.

Leeds and Bielsa cannot get midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips, main marksman Patrick Bamford and defender Liam Cooper back quick enough, just to ease those worries of dropping into relegation trouble.

They are five points off the relegation places with a trip to Liverpool on the horizon this week, so it will not get any easier for Bielsa and his players.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Leeds United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 5.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 5.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 5.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 5.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 6.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 6.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 5.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 6.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 5.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 5.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 5.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Pogba Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Lingard Average rating 5.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 7.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 5.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 6.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 2 Ayling 14 Llorente 21 Struijk 15 Dallas 4 Forshaw 5 Koch 20 James 43 Klich 22 Harrison 19 Rodrigo 1 Meslier

2 Ayling Booked at 68mins

14 Llorente Substituted for Gelhardt at 45' minutes

21 Struijk Booked at 61mins

15 Dallas

4 Forshaw Booked at 76mins

5 Koch Substituted for Firpo at 31' minutes Booked at 90mins

20 James

43 Klich Booked at 90mins

22 Harrison Substituted for Raphinha at 45' minutes Booked at 81mins

19 Rodrigo Substitutes 3 Firpo

10 Raphinha

11 Roberts

13 Klaesson

26 Bate

30 Gelhardt

35 Cresswell

46 Shackleton

54 Kenneh Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 2 Lindelöf 5 Maguire 23 Shaw 6 Pogba 39 McTominay 14 Lingard 18 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire

23 Shaw Booked at 90mins

6 Pogba Substituted for Fred at 67' minutes

39 McTominay Booked at 77mins

14 Lingard Substituted for Elanga at 67' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes

25 Sancho

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Booked at 56mins Substituted for Varane at 85' minutes Substitutes 8 Mata

10 Rashford

17 Fred

19 Varane

20 Dalot

26 Henderson

27 Telles

31 Matic

36 Elanga Referee: Paul Tierney Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 2, Manchester United 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Manchester United 4. Booking Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United). Post update Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card. Booking Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United). goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 2, Manchester United 4. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United). Post update Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane replaces Cristiano Ronaldo. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha. Post update Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United). Post update Offside, Leeds United. Daniel James tries a through ball, but Junior Firpo is caught offside. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by David de Gea. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward