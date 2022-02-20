Premier League
LeedsLeeds United2Man UtdManchester United4

Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: Red Devils win Elland Road thriller

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Elland Road

Leeds United v Manchester United
Substitutes Anthony Elanga and Fred were both on target for Manchester United

Manchester United survived a stirring Leeds United comeback at an emotional Elland Road to put themselves back in the Premier League's top four with a crucial victory.

In the first game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003, they produced a fitting spectacle played out in a deluge and a predictably thunderous atmosphere.

Manchester United were in complete control at the break after captain Harry Maguire headed in Luke Shaw's corner, and Bruno Fernandes did the same from Jadon Sancho's cross right on half-time.

Leeds, however, mounted a superb revival and were level with two goals inside a minute as Rodrigo's 53rd-minute cross drifted in behind keeper David de Gea, then substitute Raphinha sent Elland Road into raptures when he slid home a cross from Daniel James.

Manchester United gathered themselves, manager Ralf Rangnick made changes, and one of his substitutes produced the rewards as Fred drove in at Illan Meslier's near post following more good work by Sancho with 20 minutes left - although Anthony Elanga was struck by objects thrown from the crowd amid the celebrations.

Elanga recovered to confirm Manchester United's win with a composed finish two minutes from time from Fernandes' pass.

Red Devils take tough road to victory

Manchester United's victory came in three phases - the control of the first half, the shock of Leeds United's quick one-two, then the recovery to finally close out the victory they deserved.

This was always going to be a test of mettle and for a spell after the break when Leeds scored those two quick goals and were winning all the 50-50s in this most raucous of environments, it looked like they would not come through the examination unscathed.

Manchester United's players looked shell-shocked at the turn of events that allowed Leeds, who looked deflated at half-time, to revive themselves and even threaten a victory that would have been the sweetest of all for the home fans, who made their dislike of the visitors clear before, during and after this game.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire's opener was the first Premier League goal scored by a Manchester United player from a corner since April 2021 (against Burnley)

Manager Rangnick, however, deserves credit for the changes that restored Manchester United's equilibrium, Fred coming on to put them back in front and another substitute, Elanga, snuffing out any hope Leeds had of a point with the fourth.

Manchester United will feel they deserved the win over the whole piece, but they were fragile at times and were rocking under Leeds attacks until Fred silenced the crowd, albeit temporarily.

There were unsavoury scenes when Elanga needed to be attended to after being hit by missiles thrown from the crowd following Fred's goal, but he was able to regain his composure to such an extent that he struck the final blow in the closing moments.

Manchester United enjoyed their second win in a week, moving back into the top four, but will know they need to keep winning with Arsenal four points behind in sixth with three games in hand.

Leeds show all their faces

Leeds United demonstrated every facet of exactly what they are in another Elland Road thrill ride.

Marcelo Bielsa's side can be called many things but never dull.

Leeds showed their defensive frailty in the first half when Diego Llorente failed miserably to mark Maguire at a corner, the situation not helped by keeper Meslier's 'in-out' hokey-cokey that left him in no man's land.

They were exposed again when Victor Lindelof strode out of defence to tee up Sancho for the perfect cross on to Fernandes' head to send clouds of gloom over Elland Road, to accompany those depositing constant heavy rain on a pitch left carrying surface water.

What we saw then was the bold, attacking bravery that has made Leeds, under Bielsa, one of the most exciting teams to watch since their return to the Premier League.

They pulled the situation around but there was never a sense that they were in complete control, secure against an attacking counterpunch and so it proved as Manchester United inflicted further punishment.

Leeds and Bielsa cannot get midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips, main marksman Patrick Bamford and defender Liam Cooper back quick enough, just to ease those worries of dropping into relegation trouble.

They are five points off the relegation places with a trip to Liverpool on the horizon this week, so it will not get any easier for Bielsa and his players.

Leeds United

Starting XI

  Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    5.38

  Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    5.54

  Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    5.01

  Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    5.48

  Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    5.87

  Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    5.60

  Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    5.46

  Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.54

  Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    6.05

  Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    5.33

  Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    5.96

Substitutes

  Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    5.23

  Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    6.41

  Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    6.00

Manchester United

Starting XI

  Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.51

  Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    5.97

  Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.52

  Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.73

  Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.84

  Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    6.44

  Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.96

  Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    5.69

  Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.27

  Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    7.27

  Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.52

Substitutes

  Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.73

  Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.94

  Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    6.70

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2AylingBooked at 68mins
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forGelhardtat 45'minutes
  • 21StruijkBooked at 61mins
  • 15Dallas
  • 4ForshawBooked at 76mins
  • 5KochSubstituted forFirpoat 31'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20James
  • 43KlichBooked at 90mins
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forRaphinhaat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 10Raphinha
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 26Bate
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 46Shackleton
  • 54Kenneh

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 23ShawBooked at 90mins
  • 6PogbaSubstituted forFredat 67'minutes
  • 39McTominayBooked at 77mins
  • 14LingardSubstituted forElangaat 67'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 25Sancho
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forVaraneat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Mata
  • 10Rashford
  • 17Fred
  • 19Varane
  • 20Dalot
  • 26Henderson
  • 27Telles
  • 31Matic
  • 36Elanga
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 2, Manchester United 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Manchester United 4.

  3. Booking

    Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 2, Manchester United 4. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).

  13. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.

  17. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Daniel James tries a through ball, but Junior Firpo is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by David de Gea.

Comments

Join the conversation

538 comments

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 16:05

    I can only assume that Fernandes is a wolverine. No ordinary man could make such fast recoveries from the near fatal injuries he suffers almost hourly.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:12

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Thanks for your objective insight, "LFCFAN".

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 16:01

    Loads of goals, loads of tackles, loads of controversy, tons of noise. God I've missed this fixture being played in front of fans 🙂 well done to both sets of players and fans for a cracking match and atmosphere

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:08

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A Sample List of History’s Greatest Events:

      The invention of the wheel
      The rise and fall of the Roman empire
      The discovery of the new world
      The splitting of the Atom
      Man lands on the moon
      Greece wins Euro 2004
      The financial crisis of 2007-2008
      MAGUIRE SCORES A GOAL!

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 16:04

    The Man Utd fan who threw the flare onto the pitch needs a severe punishment. Give him a season ticket for Old Trafford and make him watch every minute of every game. That’ll teach him.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:07

      the peoples poet replied:
      the man u fans will be happy on the way back to london...

  • Comment posted by Zappasnake, today at 16:04

    What does McTomnay have to do to get s red?

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 16:06

      Metro1962 replied:
      Indeed should have and did not.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 16:01

    What a game what an atmosphere I am very pleased with the win and Leeds played well to hopefully the injury to Koch isn’t to serious

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 16:12

      Steve 76 replied:
      Maguire's celebration was hilarious too. Beating bottom of the table Leeds is like winning the league for him.

  • Comment posted by JonnyQ, today at 16:05

    Does Fernandes have to shoot someone to get a booking? Dirtiest player in the league, closely followed by McTominay on today's showing.

    • Reply posted by Magicman , today at 16:09

      Magicman replied:
      Well said sir

  • Comment posted by chapper1, today at 16:06

    Congratulations to the Ref and McTominay for breaking a world record - in a game where most received a yellow card for a single mis-timed challenge in very testing conditions, McT managed to survive an accumulation of at least 4 red cards and stay on the pitch for the full 95 mins - What a player - what a ref - what a farce