Manchester United survived a stirring Leeds United comeback at an emotional Elland Road to put themselves back in the Premier League's top four with a crucial victory.
In the first game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003, they produced a fitting spectacle played out in a deluge and a predictably thunderous atmosphere.
Manchester United were in complete control at the break after captain Harry Maguire headed in Luke Shaw's corner, and Bruno Fernandes did the same from Jadon Sancho's cross right on half-time.
Leeds, however, mounted a superb revival and were level with two goals inside a minute as Rodrigo's 53rd-minute cross drifted in behind keeper David de Gea, then substitute Raphinha sent Elland Road into raptures when he slid home a cross from Daniel James.
Manchester United gathered themselves, manager Ralf Rangnick made changes, and one of his substitutes produced the rewards as Fred drove in at Illan Meslier's near post following more good work by Sancho with 20 minutes left - although Anthony Elanga was struck by objects thrown from the crowd amid the celebrations.
Elanga recovered to confirm Manchester United's win with a composed finish two minutes from time from Fernandes' pass.
Red Devils take tough road to victory
Manchester United's victory came in three phases - the control of the first half, the shock of Leeds United's quick one-two, then the recovery to finally close out the victory they deserved.
This was always going to be a test of mettle and for a spell after the break when Leeds scored those two quick goals and were winning all the 50-50s in this most raucous of environments, it looked like they would not come through the examination unscathed.
Manchester United's players looked shell-shocked at the turn of events that allowed Leeds, who looked deflated at half-time, to revive themselves and even threaten a victory that would have been the sweetest of all for the home fans, who made their dislike of the visitors clear before, during and after this game.
Manager Rangnick, however, deserves credit for the changes that restored Manchester United's equilibrium, Fred coming on to put them back in front and another substitute, Elanga, snuffing out any hope Leeds had of a point with the fourth.
Manchester United will feel they deserved the win over the whole piece, but they were fragile at times and were rocking under Leeds attacks until Fred silenced the crowd, albeit temporarily.
There were unsavoury scenes when Elanga needed to be attended to after being hit by missiles thrown from the crowd following Fred's goal, but he was able to regain his composure to such an extent that he struck the final blow in the closing moments.
Manchester United enjoyed their second win in a week, moving back into the top four, but will know they need to keep winning with Arsenal four points behind in sixth with three games in hand.
Leeds show all their faces
Leeds United demonstrated every facet of exactly what they are in another Elland Road thrill ride.
Marcelo Bielsa's side can be called many things but never dull.
Leeds showed their defensive frailty in the first half when Diego Llorente failed miserably to mark Maguire at a corner, the situation not helped by keeper Meslier's 'in-out' hokey-cokey that left him in no man's land.
They were exposed again when Victor Lindelof strode out of defence to tee up Sancho for the perfect cross on to Fernandes' head to send clouds of gloom over Elland Road, to accompany those depositing constant heavy rain on a pitch left carrying surface water.
What we saw then was the bold, attacking bravery that has made Leeds, under Bielsa, one of the most exciting teams to watch since their return to the Premier League.
They pulled the situation around but there was never a sense that they were in complete control, secure against an attacking counterpunch and so it proved as Manchester United inflicted further punishment.
Leeds and Bielsa cannot get midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips, main marksman Patrick Bamford and defender Liam Cooper back quick enough, just to ease those worries of dropping into relegation trouble.
They are five points off the relegation places with a trip to Liverpool on the horizon this week, so it will not get any easier for Bielsa and his players.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
5.96
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
6.00
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number6Player namePogbaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
6.52
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
6.70
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2AylingBooked at 68mins
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forGelhardtat 45'minutes
- 21StruijkBooked at 61mins
- 15Dallas
- 4ForshawBooked at 76mins
- 5KochSubstituted forFirpoat 31'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20James
- 43KlichBooked at 90mins
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forRaphinhaat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 3Firpo
- 10Raphinha
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 26Bate
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 46Shackleton
- 54Kenneh
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 23ShawBooked at 90mins
- 6PogbaSubstituted forFredat 67'minutes
- 39McTominayBooked at 77mins
- 14LingardSubstituted forElangaat 67'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 25Sancho
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forVaraneat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Mata
- 10Rashford
- 17Fred
- 19Varane
- 20Dalot
- 26Henderson
- 27Telles
- 31Matic
- 36Elanga
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Manchester United 4.
Booking
Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Post update
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Manchester United 4. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphinha.
Post update
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Daniel James tries a through ball, but Junior Firpo is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by David de Gea.
