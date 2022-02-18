Leeds United v Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes (centre) scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season

TEAM NEWS

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled Stuart Dallas out despite him coming off injured against Everton last weekend.

Junior Firpo should return after a month's absence, but Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Kalvin Phillips all remain on the sidelines.

Manchester United welcome back Raphael Varane, who missed the Brighton game because of a stomach issue.

Nemanja Matic may also be included, but Edinson Cavani is still unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This should be a good game because both sides have got something to prove at the moment and it's normally pretty lively when they play each other anyway.

Leeds didn't really turn up last week against Everton at Goodison, but there is no danger of that happening when Manchester United are at Elland Road.

Manchester United were far from convincing when I watched them beat Brighton on Tuesday. Again, the result was on a knife edge until right near the end but they are still picking up points despite not playing particularly well, and I think they will beat Leeds.

Ralf Rangnick's side have found it difficult when sides have sat in against them, but Leeds won't do that. There are going to be times when the door is left open for the visitors, but can they take their chances this time?

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v pianist and singer-songwriter Reuben James

Leeds could become number 169

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds' only win in their last 16 top-flight games against Manchester United was by 1-0 at Elland Road in September 2002. They have won just four of the 27 Premier League meetings.

Manchester United are looking to complete their first league double over Leeds since the 1999-2000 campaign.

The Red Devils are aiming to keep a third successive league clean sheet at Elland Road for the first time since a run of three goalless draws between September 1980 and August 1990.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost five of their past eight league matches, as many defeats as they suffered in their opening 15 fixtures this season.

Only Norwich City have conceded more Premier League goals than the 46 by Leeds so far this season. They have let in 26 goals in nine league games since their last clean sheet against Crystal Palace in November.

The Whites have lost two of their last three top-flight home games, as many as they had in their previous 14 at Elland Road.

Daniel James can become the first player to score a Premier League goal in this fixture for both clubs.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in six league away games since a 4-1 loss at Watford in November. However, the Red Devils have dropped six points from winning positions in that run in matches against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Burnley.

They are the only side to have scored in all of their top-flight away fixtures this season. They last failed to score in a league away game against Leeds in April 2021.

Ralf Rangnick's side are aiming to keep back-to-back clean sheets in all competitions, having gone 49 matches without doing so.

Bruno Fernandes has five goals and one assist in just three league appearances against Leeds. He has created 71 chances in the Premier League this season, more than any other top-flight player.

If Cristiano Ronaldo plays, it will be the longest gap for a player between games against an opponent in Premier League history, having last faced Leeds 18 years and 125 days ago on 18 October 2003.

