Dundee United 1-1 Rangers: Joe Aribo cancels out Ross Graham opener

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Joe Aribo scores for Rangers against Dundee United
Joe Aribo fired Rangers level but they could not a winner at Tannadice

Rangers missed the chance to overtake Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as Dundee United held the defending champions in a Tannadice thriller.

Ross Graham survived a penalty claim before nodding United in front.

Joe Aribo was denied with a header then levelled from Calvin Bassey's cutback amid relentless second-half pressure.

Amad Diallo hit the post for the visitors but there was to be no winner, meaning Celtic can go three points clear if they beat Dundee later.

Thomas Courts' United end the weekend fifth, in between Hibernian and Motherwell, with all three sides on the same points.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers, who beat Europa League hosts Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on Thursday, remain without an away league win in 2022.

In a breathless encounter, Rangers' calls for a handball inside the United box were turned down after Charlie Mulgrew's clearance connected with Graham's outstretched arm. Replays suggested the visitors had a case.

Alfredo Morelos was then played in by Scott Arfield at the end of a swift counter-attack but could not get a shot away before goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist gathered.

Ilmari Niskanen sold three Rangers players a dummy and was only denied a goal by a James Tavernier deflection that took the ball inches wide.

The hosts grew in confidence and began to win corners, which proved to be Rangers' undoing. Dylan Levitt crossed from the left and Graham outjumped Filip Helander to beat Allan McGregor. It was an early birthday present for the defender, who turns 21 on Wednesday.

United maintained their intensity early in the second period and Marc McNulty tested McGregor from Niskanen's low cross.

Tavernier's corner was headed powerfully towards goal by Aribo but Siegrist was alert with the save. Substitute Fashion Sakala claimed to have had his shirt tugged by Graham as he tried to score on the rebound.

Sakala improved Rangers as an attacking threat and his two low crosses in quick succession from the right could not be converted by Morelos, Siegrist saving the second chance.

On the other flank, Ryan Kent escaped his man and pressed with the final delivery inches away from the sliding Morelos.

But Rangers' incessant pressure told when Kent's pass released Bassey to the byeline and his low ball back was battered high into the net by Aribo.

Diallo had joined the visiting attack and almost scored when put through by Kent's lob, his effort rattling the right-hand post. Kent retrieved possession and set up Ryan Jack but Mulgrew's superb challenge averted the danger.

Sakala and Kent were off target with further efforts and Siegrist and Sakala needed treatment after they collided in added time.

There was one more nervous moment for Siegrist when another fierce Sakala cross clipped the crossbar.

Man of the match - Ilmari Niskanen

Ilmari Niskanen has a shot for Dundee United against Rangers
The winger (far right) was a persistent pest to the Rangers defence and unfortunate not to score

What did we learn?

Dundee United have been a thorn in Rangers' side this season, having beaten them once already this term, and Courts clearly saw an avenue from set pieces that his side exploited.

Though many would argue Rangers created enough chances to win, the home side brought a lot to the game and were good value for their point.

Rangers' struggles on the road continue with points now dropped away to Aberdeen, Ross County, Celtic and Dundee United since the winter break.

However, the fight they showed in the second half suggests they are not done with the title race.

What did they say?

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "It was a rollercoaster of emotions. Once you get the breakthrough, that helps the game plan. The boys were really tactically astute, very disciplined on the pitch. We more than merited any stroke of luck that we got and a draw was probably a fair result.

"Second half, Rangers are going to try and find their way back into the game with the quality that they have and the alterations that the manager made. When Rangers got the breakthrough, it probably was something that they deserved."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: "Disappointment that we did win. I don't how many chances we created - I think the most chances we created this season to score. Eventually the chances have to be scored and that's what didn't do and that's why we lost points.

"VAR will make it easier. These decisions that can be turning points, they can change the game but there's no VAR so end of discussion. What can we do? There is no VAR. Every decision that the referee will make, it cannot be overturned, so we have to respect the decision he makes."

What's next?

Rangers play the return leg of their Europa League tie with Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox on Thursday (20:00 GMT). Dundee United visit Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (15:00).

Player of the match

Liam Smith

with an average of 7.44

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.44

  2. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.44

  3. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.36

  4. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    7.22

  5. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.99

  7. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.98

  8. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    6.84

  9. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    6.77

  11. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    6.76

  12. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    6.70

  13. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.46

Rangers

  1. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.24

  2. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    5.04

  3. Squad number17Player nameAyodele-Aribo
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    4.95

  5. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.77

  6. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.72

  7. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.65

  8. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.54

  9. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.49

  10. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    4.46

  11. Squad number5Player nameHelander
    Average rating

    4.34

  12. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    4.00

  13. Squad number9Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    3.48

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 31mins
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 29GrahamBooked at 34mins
  • 2Smith
  • 23Harkes
  • 18ButcherSubstituted forFreemanat 78'minutes
  • 19Levitt
  • 7Niskanen
  • 32WattBooked at 39minsSubstituted forClarkat 85'minutes
  • 9McNulty

Substitutes

  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Akinola
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Freeman
  • 26Mochrie
  • 52Moore
  • 53Macleod

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5HelanderSubstituted forDialloat 73'minutes
  • 3Bassey
  • 8Jack
  • 4Lundstram
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forSakalaat 58'minutes
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 14Kent
  • 20MorelosBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 9Diallo
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Sands
  • 22Zukowski
  • 25Roofe
  • 28McCrorie
  • 30Sakala
  • 31Barisic
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home5
Away29
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Ayodele-Aribo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ross Graham.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ayodele-Aribo.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amad Diallo.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ayodele-Aribo.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Nicky Clark replaces Tony Watt.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

  18. Post update

    Amad Diallo (Rangers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Connor Goldson tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Joe Ayodele-Aribo tries a through ball, but Fashion Sakala is caught offside.

