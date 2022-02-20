Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United12:00RangersRangers
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26203357154263
2Rangers26195255213462
3Hearts2712783629743
4Hibernian2797112830-234
5Motherwell2797112840-1234
6Dundee Utd2696112127-633
7St Mirren2671272635-933
8Aberdeen2787123234-231
9Livingston2787122634-831
10Ross County2769123846-827
11St Johnstone2758141732-1523
12Dundee2556142142-2121
View full Scottish Premiership table

