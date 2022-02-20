Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Giorgos Giakoumakis fired home with four minutes left to sink Dundee

Celtic hat-trick scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis has "bags of presence", says boss Ange Postecoglou, after the striker's goals sunk Dundee and sent his side three points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Giakoumakis struck twice in quick succession to cancel out Danny Mullen's opener before scoring late on to snatch a huge win in the title race.

He ensured Celtic capitalised on Rangers' 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

"He's been good," said Postecoglou.

"He's been working awfully hard without always getting the rewards. He's been unlucky at times. That's why I brought him to the club.

"You saw with the opposition putting so many players in the box, we needed someone with presence and he's got bags of it."

Ryan Sweeney had levelled for bottom club Dundee, who remain two points adrift, in Mark McGhee's first game as manager.

Tensions rose inside Celtic Park as the league leaders bludgeoned their stubborn and well-organised visitors, until Giakoumakis landed a massive 86th-minute blow.

The striker has been maligned a little since arriving at Celtic, not helped by the continued absence of electric Kyogo Furuhashi. He has spurned big opportunities, fluffed a penalty and been frustrated in front of goal, scoring four in 17 games, but his industry cannot be questioned.

The powerful Greek is a workhorse and a relentless nuisance. He gets himself in tantalising positions over and over. His desire to get on the end of things never wanes no matter how wayward his finishing can be.

For a long time, it looked like it might be another troublesome day for Giakoumakis, who sclaffed an early shot wide from a smart Callum McGregor cutback. Celtic, in general, were laboured.

McGhee had bristled with indignation in his pre-match interview when it was put to him that some Dundee fans are underwhelmed by his appointment. He watched from the stand, serving the first of an outstanding six-game touchline ban.

In the early throes, his team did not so much park the bus as bring a fleet of double-deckers to Glasgow. And it worked.

Celtic have struggled against sides who sit in and hoover up space while dynamiting those who try to play more freely. McGhee's ultra-defensive rearguard - a back three that was, ostensibly, a back five - stymied them.

The visitors had 14% possession and no shots when they struck out of nowhere. Celtic were bamboozled by a swirling Paul McMullan corner and as everyone in green and white froze, Mullen did not, side-footing past Joe Hart on the bounce from six yards out.

It was a stunning moment for the sparse band of travelling fans. Underwhelmed? More like over the moon.

But 64 minutes is a long time to resist a side that had rattled in 57 goals across 27 league matches. Dundee's lead evaporated after only eight.

Carl Starfelt's header ricocheted to Giakoumakis, who finished ruthlessly on the swivel from near the penalty spot. It was clinical stuff from the abrasive forward.

Four minutes later, he was at it again. Daizen Maeda burned up the left flank, and his vicious cross was parried to the feet of the striker by Ian Lawlor. Giakoumakis could scarcely miss.

There could have been a hat-trick soon after, when Giakoumakis was bodied to the ground by Vontae Daley-Campbell as a cross soared into the home box and the Celtic fans howled for a penalty. They kept howling as Maeda headed straight at Lawlor.

Celtic exploded into the second half, eager to blow Dundee away. Maeda missed another brilliant delivery and McGregor blasted over from a tantalising position inside the box. Giakoumakis couldn't grapple yet another clever ball under control. Jota blasted acrobatically home but was correctly flagged offside.

Dundee had scarcely touched the ball. As an attacking force, they were flatlining. And then, with help from Starfelt, the defibrillator was applied spectacularly.

The Swedish defender committed a silly foul, wiping out Niall McGinn. The former Celtic winger swung in a terrific ball from the right, and the towering Sweeney bulleted home his header.

Sweeney's goal imbued Dundee with new belief, and they began to emerge from their diligent defensive shape. Mullen gave Celtic palpitations when he scooped a Max Anderson cutback over the bar at the near post.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou sent for Tom Rogic and Liel Abada, two of his greatest creative talents. McGhee turned to Liam Fontaine, his most seasoned defender.

Abada would miscue a Jota cross wide. Anthony Ralston latched on to a deep delivery but his volley was diverted clear. Jota skipped past half of Dundee before shooting tamely from the edge of the area.

It looked like a colossal, infuriating missed opportunity for Celtic, and a tactical triumph for McGhee, until four minutes from the end.

Celtic Park was a boiling cauldron of frustration and angst when Giakoumakis answered the SOS call, slamming past Lawlor from inside the box with Celtic's 19th shot of the day.

Even then, there was time for more home distress as Dundee claimed furiously for handball with the final act.

But it would be a day for Giakoumakis to savour. After scoring the winner, he ripped his shirt off and twirled it vigorously around his head. Celtic Park went berserk. There is a long way to go yet, but the striker, and his fans, knew what a monumental goal it was.

Man of the match - Giorgos Giakoumakis

Three predatory striker's finishes from Giakoumakis earn three precious points

What did we learn?

Celtic's propensity for late heroics is nothing new, but it remains deeply compelling.

They had done it already to Dundee United, Ross County and Aberdeen, and their mental toughness to stick with Postecoglou's process when it would be easy to deviate from it has borne fruit.

Oddly, Dundee had taken the decision to sack James McPake after back-to-back wins, one at third-place Hearts, and another at Peterhead to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

McGhee has been widely pilloried since announcing his return to Scotland, but he had his team on the brink of a cleverly constructed draw.

With Dundee and St Johnstone picking up form, and Ross County's dipping a little, the coming weeks at the bottom of the table will be just as fascinating as the duel at the top.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "You can't get frustrated. You've got to stick to the process, that's where the answers lie. They don't lie in changing anything or losing our heads.

"After totally dominating the game it's very easy for anxiety to build up, the crowd get a bit nervous, and we just had to stay calm and play our football."

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I was hoping we would have the bottle to get the ball down, to pass and run with the ball, and we did have good spells of that.

"That was the thing I was looking for as much as the effort, because I knew the effort would be there. The determination to do what we asked them was really encouraging."

What's next?

Celtic travel to Norway aiming to overturn a 3-1 Europa Conference League deficit against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (17:45 GMT) with a place in the last 16 on offer.

Dundee host St Mirren a day earlier (19:45) GMT.

