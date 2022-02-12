Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has managed Jersey Bulls since the club's formation in 2019

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman hailed his side's second-half performance as they crushed Sheerwater 8-0 in Combined Counties Premier Division South.

Lorne Bickley gave Jersey a 21st-minute lead before the hosts' Kieran Campbell was sent off just before half-time.

Bickley made it 2-0 10 minutes after the restart before six goals in the final quarter of the game.

Luke Campbell, Bickley, two goals from Sol Solomon, Jake Prince and an own goal saw the Bulls cruise to victory.

The win was Jersey's biggest in the league this season, although they did register a 10-1 victory over Horsham YMCA in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup in August.

It sees the islanders remain in third place in the league, but they are now just a point behind second-placed Walton and Hersham, who have played three more games, and two off leaders Beckenham Town, who have played one more.

"I thought the first half was scrappy, it was a bit too transitional for me," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Them going to 10, the challenge for our players was can we get real control, similar to the game we had at Frimley Green the other week where second half we just controlled the game and were patient.

"To be fair there were times where it was still a bit hectic because we could go forward quickly, but pleased all round really.

"I'm pleased for Lorne to come back in and get a hat-trick and look a real handful again, Jake Prince didn't stop running and I was pleased he got his goal towards the end and Sol scored a couple of real team goals."