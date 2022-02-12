Last updated on .From the section European Football

All six of Lorenzo Insigne's goals in the league this season have come from the penalty spot

Nothing could separate the top two in Serie A as leaders Inter Milan maintained their one-point advantage over Napoli with a draw in Naples.

There are just two points between Inter and third-placed AC Milan, who could go top with a victory against Sampdoria on Sunday.

Napoli, who have played a game more than Inter, took an early lead when Lorenzo Insigne slotted in a penalty.

Edin Dzeko equaliser for Inter immediately after half-time.

Napoli had the better chances as Piotr Zielinski hit the post early in the first half before Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was forced into a smart save to deny Elif Elmas later on.

Insigne's goal meant he surpassed Diego Maradona (115) to become Napoli's third-highest goalscorer in all competitions. Only Dries Mertens (144) and Marek Hamsik (121) have netted more goals for the club.