Glentoran keeper McCarey sees red for clash with teammate Burns

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey says his "passion got the better of him" when he struck team-mate Bobby Burns during a 2-2 Premiership draw with Coleraine at the Oval in October.

McCarey received an extra two-game ban in addition to his automatic three-match suspension for the offence.

The Glens stopper has since produced some fine displays as his side worked their way to the summit of the table.

"I held up my hands and took the consequences," explained McCarey.

The ex-Cliftonville keeper raced towards Burns and lashed out, with the defender falling to the floor during the unsavoury incident four months ago.

'It shouldn't have happened'

"It is what it is, it happened and I took it on the chin and moved on," added McCarey, who was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute by the Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee.

"It shouldn't have happened but in the world we live in today it was blown massively out of proportion.

"Myself and Bobby get on great but I'm very passionate and at that stage of that particular game my passion got the better of me for 10 or 15 seconds.

"I had all the support I needed from my family and true friends. It was challenging but I have a great wife and family at home and a great manager and support staff who supported me through it.

"People can give all the abuse online they want but I'm quite lucky in that I'm a strong minded person. Other people might crack under that, it's the world we live in in this day and age."

Aaron McCarey celebrates Glentoran's 1-0 win over Linfield with team-mate Caolan Marron

'Everyone has been superb'

Since losing 3-0 to Linfield in September, the Glens have gone on a remarkable run of form in the top flight, suffering just one Premiership defeat in 21 matches.

A 1-0 victory over the Blues at the Oval on Friday night took them three points clear of their 'Big Two' rivals at the top of the table, with McCarey being called into action to make a couple of fantastic reflex saves in the dying moments, notably from a Sam Roscoe header.

"It was a reaction save - you get to it and hope it hits you. Thankfully I kept it out," reflected McCarey modestly after the game.

"I thought it would be a busy game so for the boys to limit them to two opportunities is a credit to them.

"Hopefully performances like that can repay the faith that the club and the manager [Mick McDermott] and the lads put in me.

"Everyone has been superb since we played Linfield in September - from that game onwards, bar a defeat by Larne, we have been superb as a group so credit to all concerned.

Highlights: McMenamin goal gives Glens victory in Big Two battle

'Everyone hates losing'

The east Belfast club are now in pole position for a first championship success since 2009 and the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international says confidence is understandably high in the dressing room.

"Everyone in the dressing room hates losing and it's a great trait to have. No-one accepts defeats and that's what's got us to where we are at this stage of the season.

"New lads came in and it took a little time for the team to gel but we knuckled down and were never in any doubt that the quality would shine through.

"Once we got on a run the lads backed themselves every week to go and perform."