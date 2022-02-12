Cristiano Ronaldo: Is Man Utd forward the problem or solution for misfiring team?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has now gone six games without a goal for Manchester United

When Cristiano Ronaldo made his sensational return to Manchester United last summer, it was billed as the final piece in the jigsaw for a club seeking to rediscover its former glories.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had secured a second-place finish in the Premier League and with big-money acquisitions Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane also coming in, a push for league title number 21 and the first since 2013 was being considered as a realistic possibility.

But six months on, Solskjaer has been sacked and Ronaldo is enduring his longest goal drought in over a decade as the Red Devils crave consistency, struggle to find the net and toil for a top-four position.

The Portuguese forward has still got some vital goals for the side this season, but the dream return is fast turning into a nightmare, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick stating openly that United's need for a striker in the summer is an "obvious" one.

Asked after United's 1-1 draw against Southampton whether he was worried about Ronaldo's form, Rangnick told BBC Sport: "He would have wished to have scored, I would have wished him to score, the whole team would have.

"He had good chances - one of the biggest chances in the game when he went past the goalkeeper but it was cleared."

'Ronaldo's record speaks for itself'

The chance Rangnick mentions came in the sixth minute, when Ronaldo went round Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster but a weak left-footed shot was cleared off the line by Romain Perraud.

Sancho did give the hosts a 21st-minute lead but for the third consecutive game they failed to press home their superiority and were pegged back for a draw by Che Adams' second-half equaliser.

In all, Ronaldo had just two shots in the game, the second coming from an angle and fired straight at Forster.

United may have been cruising to victory had he taken either opportunity, but he now finds himself on a run of six games without scoring, his longest barren spell in 11 years.

Former Republic of Ireland international Andy Reid said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Ronaldo is United's most likely to score goals based on history, he has proved that. But that isn't based on his performance today - we have hardly really seen him today, but you don't bring him off, because of his history.

"Manchester United have a lack of identity at the moment. They just don't know what they are doing. It is hit-and-hope stuff a lot of the time."

Former England international Fara Williams said on Football Focus: "Ronaldo has to play [every game]. He is a scorer.

"All this hype around Ronaldo being a negative part of what is happening at Manchester United, his record speaks for itself. You have got to play him."

Man Utd 'struggling to keep composure for more than half an hour' - Rangnick

While Ronaldo was often outfought and outmuscled by the Saints defenders, throwing his arms up in frustration at times, he is the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals.

Six of those strikes have come in Europe where he has dragged United into the Champions League knockout stages with late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta, and another injury-time strike against the Serie A side to claim a vital draw.

"United felt for them to push on and win league titles, the missing piece was the manager," European football expert James Horncastle said on the Euro Leagues podcast.

"The personnel they had recruited until the final days of the window did inspire some confidence that United were going to get a little closer. Now you put Ronaldo in there and the dynamic has completely changed.

"Because of what he costs the club you have to find a system that includes him and often that means you go away from what you stand for as a coach in terms of your philosophy.

"When he still puts in memorable highlights rather than performances and they generate a lot of reaction - 'wow, look at Ronaldo, he still has it' - all they do is cover up some of the dysfunction, the flaws within the system. It is a golden spanner in the works."

Misfiring United 'not working hard enough'

Manchester United
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl suggested teams have United worked out

Rangnick refused to lay the blame solely on Ronaldo for the draw against Southampton saying the team "created enough chances" but are not effective enough in the "number of goals we score".

The statistics don't make for pretty reading - United have averaged fewer goals per game (14 in 10) under Rangnick than any previous Red Devils boss in the Premier League.

They have scored more than once just three times in 10 league games under the German and the draw against Southampton was a third consecutive one in which they have gone ahead, looked the better side but conceded a second-half equaliser, including their penalty shootout exit in the FA Cup.

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw told BBC MOTD: "History is repeating itself again. We started really well the first 20 minutes, got the goal and it just happened again. We know it's not good enough and it needs to change quickly."

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes was scathing in his assessment, saying on BT Sport: "I don't think the players are working hard enough to win a game of football.

"There is a lot of talent in that team but with talent you have to work hard. I feel sorry for the manager - the players are either not listening or don't want to do it."

But opposition manager Ralph Hasenhuttl gave maybe the most telling comment, suggesting teams have United worked out.

The Austrian said: "It is not a big secret that when they lose the ball that the reverse gears are not the best from everybody."

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by alfurian, today at 19:07

    Its not Ronaldo.....you've got a team with 4 or 5 players who don't work hard enough which has a massive impact...ronaldo included, but he does get goals and there is no one else in that squad that would have scored anywhere near the 14 he has so far.

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 19:06

    Ronaldo is a different class to the rest at man utd. Why oh why is this manager getting him to run around like a headless chicken when he's 37. Would fergie have done that. Don't tire him out. Leave him poach and just score goals as he did at juventus and Madrid. Manutd are wasting his talents. Get the others like rashford to run around.

  • Comment posted by Malc, today at 19:06

    PROBLEM there you are question answered no need for thread. We can all get on with our lives now.😉

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 19:06

  • Comment posted by Billy Bremners Sock, today at 19:05

    Bbc Salford with another pointless article on their favourite team.
    What about articles that the average fan would like to read, instead of churning out more and more biased Manchester nonsense?

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:04

    Golden Spanner sums him up at the moment. At least they can look forward to the possibility of Kane in the summer...

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 19:02

    The whole team is the problem. Not one player looks like theyre playing for the club but themselves instead. Add the fact you have players like Maguire, Mctominay, Fred etc that are mid table players at best and its no wonder Utd are where they are. Not playing for the manager either. As an Arsenal fan though im certainly not complaining!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:07

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      You don't mention Pogba, whose attitude stinks!

  • Comment posted by koftinho, today at 19:02

    Weirdo man utd fans with their ronaldo posters on the wall that they kiss every day even though he mugged them off 12 years ago and gave his best years to Real Madrid are crying now and it's great to watch.
    They all thought because this clown was scoring 50 goals a year against teams on siesta that he was gonna come back to the premier league and boss the game.
    Dude is a dusted and i'm loving it.

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 19:02

    More Man Utd? FFS

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 19:05

      Marc Worthington replied:
      Yep, imagine if they were doing well??😳

  • Comment posted by Christoph, today at 19:02

    Amazing how bad they play these days but still manage to be 5th in the table. It says a lot about the other teams below them.

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 19:02

    Problem, problem, problem, problem as the sex pistols once chanted.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:02

    he needs David Dickinson to manage Man utd.
    Somebody that can handle antiques...

  • Comment posted by TheDarkKnight, today at 19:02

    The problem is not Ronaldo. It's the whole team. Everybody can see that they are on strike and refusing to follow Ralph's instructions. This is just a continuation from Mourhino and OGS. I'm not sure how the club solves it but nobody will be attracted to United next season as the club will finish 8th or 9th in the League.

  • Comment posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 19:01

    Problem

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 19:00

    Juventus players glad to see the back of him

    That tells you everything

  • Comment posted by Topographic, today at 18:59

    Past it.

  • Comment posted by Layla, today at 18:59

    … and so it begins
    Fortunately, Christiano is strong enough to rise above it.

  • Comment posted by king, today at 18:59

    I would not be suprised if it was Ronaldo and his agent who started the rumour that Man City wanted to sign him, just to panic and fool Man U into signing him,giving them both ridiculous paydays.

  • Comment posted by Sachin Tagore , today at 18:59

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 18:58

    Problem.

