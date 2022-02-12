German Bundesliga
VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18484Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

VfL Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich: Leaders concede four first-half goals in shock defeat

Gerrit Holtmann celebrates giving Bochum a 4-1 lead against Bayern Munich
Bochum's previous win over Bayern Munich was in February 2004

Bochum stunned leaders Bayern Munich as the defending champions conceded four goals before half-time in a Bundesliga match for the first time since 1975.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern an early lead, only for Christopher Antwi-Adjei to draw the hosts level soon after.

A penalty by ex-Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia then sparked a burst of three goals in six minutes before the break.

Cristian Gamboa and Gerrit Holtmann were also on target before Lewandowski pulled one back late on.

That was not enough to avoid a fourth loss in 22 league games this season for Bayern, who are nine points clear at the top before second-placed Borussia Dortmund visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Bochum returned to the German top flight this term after an 11-year absence and came into the game 11th in the table, without a win in three league games.

But they celebrated their first win over Bayern in 18 years, allowing them to gain some revenge for the reverse fixture in September.

Bayern led 4-0 at half-time before going on to claim a 7-0 win - their biggest in the league so far this season.

The last time Bayern conceded so many by half-time in the league was during a 6-0 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in November 1975.

Line-ups

VfL Bochum

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Esser
  • 2GamboaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forStafylidisat 72'minutes
  • 37Bella Kotchap
  • 29Leitsch
  • 3Soares
  • 8Losilla
  • 6Osterhage
  • 20RexhbecajBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMasovicat 90'minutes
  • 22Antwi-AdjeiSubstituted forAsanoat 80'minutes
  • 19LocadiaSubstituted forPolterat 80'minutes
  • 17HoltmannSubstituted forPantovicat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Masovic
  • 10Asano
  • 16Stafylidis
  • 23Tesche
  • 24Lampropoulos
  • 27Pantovic
  • 31Ernst
  • 32Bonga
  • 40Polter

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5PavardBooked at 90mins
  • 4Süle
  • 2UpamecanoSubstituted forTolissoat 45'minutes
  • 21Hernández
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 64'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 7Gnabry
  • 10Sané
  • 11ComanSubstituted forSabitzerat 75'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 24Tolisso
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman
Referee:
Robert Schröder

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL BochumAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home11
Away21
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 4, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 4, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  4. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (VfL Bochum 1848).

  6. Booking

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Milos Pantovic (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Erhan Masovic replaces Elvis Rexhbecaj.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Patrick Osterhage.

  13. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Patrick Osterhage.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Danilo Soares.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Armel Bella Kotchap (VfL Bochum 1848).

