German Bundesliga
VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18484Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

VfL Bochum 1848 v Bayern Munich

VfL Bochum 1848 v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

VfL Bochum

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Esser
  • 2GamboaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forStafylidisat 72'minutes
  • 37Bella Kotchap
  • 29Leitsch
  • 3Soares
  • 8Losilla
  • 6Osterhage
  • 20RexhbecajBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMasovicat 90'minutes
  • 22Antwi-AdjeiSubstituted forAsanoat 80'minutes
  • 19LocadiaSubstituted forPolterat 80'minutes
  • 17HoltmannSubstituted forPantovicat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Masovic
  • 10Asano
  • 16Stafylidis
  • 23Tesche
  • 24Lampropoulos
  • 27Pantovic
  • 31Ernst
  • 32Bonga
  • 40Polter

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5PavardBooked at 90mins
  • 4Süle
  • 2UpamecanoSubstituted forTolissoat 45'minutes
  • 21Hernández
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 64'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 7Gnabry
  • 10Sané
  • 11ComanSubstituted forSabitzerat 75'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 24Tolisso
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman
Referee:
Robert Schröder

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL BochumAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home11
Away21
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 4, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 4, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  4. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (VfL Bochum 1848).

  6. Booking

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Milos Pantovic (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Erhan Masovic replaces Elvis Rexhbecaj.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Patrick Osterhage.

  13. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Patrick Osterhage.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Danilo Soares.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Armel Bella Kotchap (VfL Bochum 1848).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22171470254552
2B Dortmund21141654361843
3B Leverkusen21115554342038
4RB Leipzig22104843271634
5Freiburg229763425934
6Union Berlin219752927234
7Köln228863437-332
8Hoffenheim219484134731
9Mainz229493124731
10Frankfurt228773334-131
11VfL Bochum2284102432-828
12Wolfsburg2283112333-1027
13B Mgladbach2275103040-1026
14Hertha Berlin2265112445-2123
15Arminia Bielefeld2141072127-622
16Augsburg2257102438-1422
17Stuttgart2146112438-1418
18Fürth2234152057-3713
View full German Bundesliga table

