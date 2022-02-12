Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kieffer Moore joined Bournemouth on transfer deadline day after handing in a transfer request at Cardiff City

Wales are set to be without striker Kieffer Moore for their World Cup play-off match against Austria after the striker suffered a broken foot.

Moore, 29, was injured as he made his debut as an 87th-minute substitute for Bournemouth as they beat Birmingham.

The £3.5m signing from Cardiff is now set for surgery and is expected to be out for at least eight weeks.

Wales host Austria on 24 March with the winners hosting Scotland or Ukraine five days later for a World Cup place.

Meanwhile Wales forward Gareth Bale made his first Real Madrid appearance in nearly six months as they were held to a goalless draw at Villarreal in La Liga.