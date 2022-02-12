Last updated on .From the section Football

Matt Loaring's penalty was his third goal in the last two games - two of which have come from the penalty spot

Guernsey FC's unbeaten run increased to three games after a 1-1 Isthmian League South Central draw at Northwood.

Charlton Gauvain hit the post in the fourth minute as Guernsey impressed in a goalless first half.

Kyle Smith missed a chance for Guernsey with 20 minutes left before Sydney Ibie's impressive curled effort put hosts in front six minutes later.

But Guernsey drew level six minutes after thanks to Matt Loaring's penalty after a handball from a Ben Acey shot.

Guernsey have taken seven points from their last three games following wins over Staines Town in midweek and Sutton Common Rovers last Saturday.

The Green Lions remain fourth-from-bottom of the table with games in hand on all of their rivals.