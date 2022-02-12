Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Villarreal 0-0 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale makes first La Liga appearance since August in goalless draw

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid, Villarreal
Gareth Bale went closest to firing Real Madrid to victory on his first start since 28 August

Gareth Bale made his first club appearance in nearly six months - and struck the crossbar - as Real Madrid drew 0-0 at Villarreal in La Liga.

The Wales international had not played for Madrid since their 1-0 win at Real Betis on 28 August.

The 32-year-old went closest to firing the visitors in front when he rattled the crossbar early in the second half.

Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma struck the post in the first half, while Real's Luka Jovic also hit the bar late on.

Bale, who was flanked by Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio in the absence of injured Karim Benzema, could have given the visitors the lead before half-time but Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli raced off his line to block the former Tottenham player's shot.

He was played in again by Vinicius in the second half but was once again denied by the onrushing Rulli.

The draw leaves Real four points clear of second-placed Sevilla in La Liga ahead of their Champions League last-16 meeting at Paris St-Germain on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8FoythBooked at 23mins
  • 3AlbiolBooked at 51mins
  • 4Torres
  • 24PedrazaSubstituted forEstupiñánat 74'minutes
  • 11ChukwuezeSubstituted forPinoat 74'minutes
  • 5Parejo
  • 10IborraSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 67'minutes
  • 18Moreno
  • 17Lo CelsoSubstituted forAurierat 87'minutes
  • 15DanjumaSubstituted forDiaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Dia
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 25Aurier
  • 35Jörgensen

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 23mins
  • 4Alaba
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forNachoat 82'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 88mins
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 78'minutes
  • 11AsensioBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 78'minutes
  • 18BaleBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJovicat 74'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
17,894

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 0, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pau Torres.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Juan Foyth (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros tries a through ball, but Serge Aurier is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Eder Militão tries a through ball, but Rodrygo is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Serge Aurier replaces Giovani Lo Celso.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Marcelo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid24166248202854
2Sevilla24148236162050
3Real Betis23124741271440
4Barcelona22108436251138
5Villarreal2499638231536
6Atl Madrid2210663830836
7Real Sociedad229852221135
8Ath Bilbao2381052318534
9Osasuna248882427-332
10Celta Vigo248792825331
11Rayo Vallecano2394102726131
12Valencia237973536-130
13Espanyol2376102732-527
14Elche2468102633-726
15Getafe2367102023-325
16Granada235992634-824
17Mallorca225891934-1523
18Cádiz24310112038-1819
19Alavés2345141738-2117
20Levante2218132146-2511
View full Spanish La Liga table

