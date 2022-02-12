Match ends, Villarreal 0, Real Madrid 0.
Gareth Bale made his first club appearance in nearly six months - and struck the crossbar - as Real Madrid drew 0-0 at Villarreal in La Liga.
The Wales international had not played for Madrid since their 1-0 win at Real Betis on 28 August.
The 32-year-old went closest to firing the visitors in front when he rattled the crossbar early in the second half.
Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma struck the post in the first half, while Real's Luka Jovic also hit the bar late on.
Bale, who was flanked by Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio in the absence of injured Karim Benzema, could have given the visitors the lead before half-time but Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli raced off his line to block the former Tottenham player's shot.
He was played in again by Vinicius in the second half but was once again denied by the onrushing Rulli.
The draw leaves Real four points clear of second-placed Sevilla in La Liga ahead of their Champions League last-16 meeting at Paris St-Germain on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 8FoythBooked at 23mins
- 3AlbiolBooked at 51mins
- 4Torres
- 24PedrazaSubstituted forEstupiñánat 74'minutes
- 11ChukwuezeSubstituted forPinoat 74'minutes
- 5Parejo
- 10IborraSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 67'minutes
- 18Moreno
- 17Lo CelsoSubstituted forAurierat 87'minutes
- 15DanjumaSubstituted forDiaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 9Alcácer
- 12Estupiñán
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 16Dia
- 21Pino
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 25Aurier
- 35Jörgensen
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3MilitãoBooked at 23mins
- 4Alaba
- 12MarceloSubstituted forNachoat 82'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 14CasemiroBooked at 88mins
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 78'minutes
- 11AsensioBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 78'minutes
- 18BaleBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJovicat 74'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 25Camavinga
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 17,894
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pau Torres.
Post update
Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).
Post update
Juan Foyth (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Post update
Offside, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros tries a through ball, but Serge Aurier is caught offside.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Eder Militão tries a through ball, but Rodrygo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Serge Aurier replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Post update
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Post update
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Marcelo.