Villarreal v Real Madrid

Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 8FoythBooked at 23mins
- 3AlbiolBooked at 51mins
- 4Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 11Chukwueze
- 5Parejo
- 10IborraSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 67'minutes
- 18Moreno
- 17Lo Celso
- 15DanjumaSubstituted forDiaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 9Alcácer
- 12Estupiñán
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 16Dia
- 21Pino
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 25Aurier
- 35Jörgensen
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3MilitãoBooked at 23mins
- 4Alaba
- 12Marcelo
- 8Kroos
- 14Casemiro
- 15Valverde
- 11AsensioBooked at 29mins
- 18BaleBooked at 45mins
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 25Camavinga
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 17,894
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pau Torres.
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Boulaye Dia replaces Arnaut Danjuma.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Vicente Iborra.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gerónimo Rulli.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Hand ball by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Foyth.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.