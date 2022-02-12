Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Villarreal v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8FoythBooked at 23mins
  • 3AlbiolBooked at 51mins
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 5Parejo
  • 10IborraSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 67'minutes
  • 18Moreno
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 15DanjumaSubstituted forDiaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Dia
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 25Aurier
  • 35Jörgensen

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 23mins
  • 4Alaba
  • 12Marcelo
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Valverde
  • 11AsensioBooked at 29mins
  • 18BaleBooked at 45mins
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
17,894

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pau Torres.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Boulaye Dia (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Boulaye Dia replaces Arnaut Danjuma.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Vicente Iborra.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Foyth.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gerónimo Rulli.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Foyth.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.

Top Stories