Celtic retain a 15% sell-on fee on Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, who is being linked with Real Madrid. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou reveals that former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been "really supportive" since the Australian took over in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

A sheriff who granted more than 20 warrants during the failed police investigation into the takeover of Rangers has been accused of a "glaring judicial conflict of interest" after it emerged he was a shareholder in the club. (Times, external-link subscription required)

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney is determined to avoid another Scottish Cup shock against Arbroath tomorrow, having been in the Celtic team famously beaten by Clyde in 2006. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts have been "unsettled" by injuries at the back but Scottish Cup expectations remain high, says defender Michael Smith. (Scotsman) external-link

Jon McLaughlin still dreams of becoming the established Rangers No.1 - but jokes that veteran Allan McGregor is good enough to play on forever. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Stephen Glass is desperate to keep Aberdeen's Scottish Cup dream alive to kick-start the campaign but insists the "season is not dead" if they lose at Motherwell. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney backs Ryan Porteous to be Hibs captain one day, highlighting the qualities that led to the centre-back taking the armband in the latter stages of the games against St Mirren and Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

The defence of the Pinatar Cup in Spain will be invaluable for Scotland Women ahead of tough year, says captain Rachel Corsie. (Press & Journal) external-link

Kelty Hearts striker Alfredo Agyeman says it took time to adapt to the physicality of Scottish football after his spell as a teenager at Inter Milan. (Scottish Sun) external-link