Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic0Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0

Forfar Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 19Munro
  • 6Whyte
  • 26BrindleySubstituted forStrachanat 38'minutes
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Slater
  • 12Hutton
  • 24Crossan
  • 9Aitken
  • 17McCluskey

Substitutes

  • 3Strachan
  • 11Anderson
  • 15Hussain
  • 18Shepherd
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 22Moore
  • 25Fisher

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 15Finlayson
  • 5Hooper
  • 25O'Ware
  • 23Ngwenya
  • 14Philp
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Barjonas
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 9Austin
  • 22Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 3Peggie
  • 7Cardle
  • 8Reilly
  • 16McNab
  • 20Donaldson
  • 21Biabi
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
670

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Kelty Hearts 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Luke Strachan replaces Tomas Brindley because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) header from very close range is too high.

  12. Post update

    Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Finlayson (Kelty Hearts).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Tomas Brindley (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

