Forfar Athletic v Kelty Hearts

First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Kelty Hearts 0.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 19Munro
- 6Whyte
- 26BrindleySubstituted forStrachanat 38'minutes
- 7Thomson
- 10Slater
- 12Hutton
- 24Crossan
- 9Aitken
- 17McCluskey
Substitutes
- 3Strachan
- 11Anderson
- 15Hussain
- 18Shepherd
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- 22Moore
- 25Fisher
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jamieson
- 15Finlayson
- 5Hooper
- 25O'Ware
- 23Ngwenya
- 14Philp
- 12Tidser
- 10Barjonas
- 11Higginbotham
- 9Austin
- 22Agyeman
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 3Peggie
- 7Cardle
- 8Reilly
- 16McNab
- 20Donaldson
- 21Biabi
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 670
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Luke Strachan replaces Tomas Brindley because of an injury.
Post update
Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) header from very close range is too high.
Post update
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Finlayson (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Tomas Brindley (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.