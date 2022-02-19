Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gill
- 4DunnSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
- 5Barr
- 6Denham
- 3Mullen
- 7Ferguson
- 8Morrison
- 2Swann
- 10Buchanan
- 9Carty
- 11Barrowman
Substitutes
- 12Todd
- 14Barr
- 17McDowall
- 18Moore
- 19Buchanan
- 20Renton
Elgin
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Hoban
- 10Mailer
- 5CooperBooked at 42mins
- 4McHardy
- 3Towler
- 16Cameron
- 8Omar
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacEwan
- 11Machado
- 9Peters
Substitutes
- 2Spark
- 12Hanratty
- 14Sopel
- 17O'Keefe
- 18Hester
- 19Dingwall
- 20Cormack
- 21McHale
- 23El-Zubaidi
- Referee:
- Iain Snedden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Josh Peters (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Todd replaces Scott Dunn.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 0.
Post update
Foul by Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Machado (Elgin City).
Post update
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Peters (Elgin City).
Post update
Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Matheus Machado (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Josh Peters (Elgin City).