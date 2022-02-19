Scottish League Two
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath1ElginElgin City0

Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gill
  • 4DunnSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
  • 5Barr
  • 6Denham
  • 3Mullen
  • 7Ferguson
  • 8Morrison
  • 2Swann
  • 10Buchanan
  • 9Carty
  • 11Barrowman

Substitutes

  • 12Todd
  • 14Barr
  • 17McDowall
  • 18Moore
  • 19Buchanan
  • 20Renton

Elgin

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 10Mailer
  • 5CooperBooked at 42mins
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Towler
  • 16Cameron
  • 8Omar
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacEwan
  • 11Machado
  • 9Peters

Substitutes

  • 2Spark
  • 12Hanratty
  • 14Sopel
  • 17O'Keefe
  • 18Hester
  • 19Dingwall
  • 20Cormack
  • 21McHale
  • 23El-Zubaidi
Referee:
Iain Snedden

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Josh Peters (Elgin City).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Todd replaces Scott Dunn.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 0.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath).

  7. Post update

    Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).

  9. Post update

    Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Booking

    Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).

  12. Post update

    Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Machado (Elgin City).

  14. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Peters (Elgin City).

  16. Post update

    Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Matheus Machado (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Peters (Elgin City).

