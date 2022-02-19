Stirling Albion v Albion Rovers

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
StirlingStirling AlbionPAlbionAlbion RoversPMatch postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|23
|16
|5
|2
|50
|21
|29
|53
|2
|Forfar
|25
|12
|8
|5
|45
|27
|18
|44
|3
|Annan Athletic
|25
|12
|6
|7
|40
|28
|12
|42
|4
|Edinburgh City
|25
|10
|7
|8
|33
|35
|-2
|37
|5
|Stranraer
|26
|9
|6
|11
|34
|41
|-7
|33
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|24
|9
|5
|10
|34
|37
|-3
|32
|7
|Stirling
|24
|7
|6
|11
|29
|33
|-4
|27
|8
|Albion
|23
|7
|4
|12
|27
|38
|-11
|25
|9
|Elgin
|26
|6
|7
|13
|24
|39
|-15
|25
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|23
|5
|4
|14
|16
|33
|-17
|19