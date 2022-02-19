Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer1StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0

Stranraer v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Scullion
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15Ross
  • 3Burns
  • 13Ellis
  • 6Brady
  • 8Gallagher
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 28mins
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 20YatesBooked at 45mins
  • 24Duffy

Substitutes

  • 10Watson
  • 11Woods
  • 14Walker
  • 18Mullen
  • 23Smith
  • 34Downie

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 21Urminsky
  • 15Corbett
  • 5Crighton
  • 25Jamieson
  • 3Yeats
  • 24Miller
  • 17Anderson
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 10Thomson
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 7Forbes
  • 8Hughes
  • 11Brown
  • 12Lyon
  • 14Christie
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Moreland
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stranraer 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Anton Brady (Stranraer).

  3. Post update

    Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Booking

    Matt Yates (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matt Yates (Stranraer).

  6. Post update

    Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

  13. Post update

    Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Callum Yeats.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sam Ellis (Stranraer).

  16. Post update

    Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stranraer).

  18. Post update

    Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Sean Burns (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

