Stranraer v Stenhousemuir

First Half ends, Stranraer 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Line-ups
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Scullion
- 22McIntosh
- 15Ross
- 3Burns
- 13Ellis
- 6Brady
- 8Gallagher
- 2RobertsonBooked at 28mins
- 16Hawkshaw
- 20YatesBooked at 45mins
- 24Duffy
Substitutes
- 10Watson
- 11Woods
- 14Walker
- 18Mullen
- 23Smith
- 34Downie
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 21Urminsky
- 15Corbett
- 5Crighton
- 25Jamieson
- 3Yeats
- 24Miller
- 17Anderson
- 6Wedderburn
- 16O'Reilly
- 10Thomson
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 7Forbes
- 8Hughes
- 11Brown
- 12Lyon
- 14Christie
- 19Graham
- 20Wilson
- 23Moreland
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Anton Brady (Stranraer).
Post update
Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Matt Yates (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Matt Yates (Stranraer).
Post update
Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Post update
Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Callum Yeats.
Post update
Foul by Sam Ellis (Stranraer).
Post update
Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stranraer).
Post update
Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Sean Burns (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.