Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1

Peterhead v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 32Duffy
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 23Quitongo
  • 8Brown
  • 12McCarthy
  • 20Duncan
  • 21Savoury
  • 7Ritchie
  • 14Payne

Substitutes

  • 9McLean
  • 11Cook
  • 18Brown
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Brown
  • 27Cullen
  • 99Lyle

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 4Kerr
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Paterson
  • 8Agnew
  • 21Frizzell
  • 7McCabe
  • 10Easton
  • 9Gallagher
  • 13Afolabi

Substitutes

  • 12Ritchie
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 24McGill
  • 25Devenny
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  3. Post update

    Grant Savoury (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians).

  5. Post update

    Niah Payne (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Brody Paterson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Niah Payne (Peterhead).

  14. Post update

    Scott Agnew (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 1. Jonathan Afolabi (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rhys McCabe.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Duncan (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Savoury (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Adam Frizzell.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Flynn Duffy.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Peterhead).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories