East Fife v Queen's Park

First Half ends, East Fife 1, Queen's Park 1.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Smith
- 17Steele
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 23Watson
- 20Blair
- 14Millar
- 12Mercer
- 15Semple
- 7Denholm
- 22Connell
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Murdoch
- 6Watson
- 8Slattery
- 10Smith
- 11Swanson
- 16Healy
- 18Newton
- 21Campbell
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Ferrie
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 22Thomson
- 10Brown
- 49Darcy
- 7Longridge
- 27Smith
- 29McBride
Substitutes
- 2Davidson
- 5Grant
- 14Moore
- 15Gillies
- 17Heraghty
- 18Biggar
- 47Reid
- 48Connell
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Ryan Blair (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ronan Darcy (Queen's Park).
Lee Kilday (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Denholm (East Fife).
Penalty saved! Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Aaron Steele (East Fife) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Queen's Park. Charlie Fox draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Connor McBride (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Queen's Park).
Darren Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ronan Darcy (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darren Watson.
Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Scott Mercer (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Lee Kilday (Queen's Park).
Kyle Connell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.