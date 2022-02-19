Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic

First Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Alloa Athletic 1.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Wright
- 29Stanger
- 5Buchanan
- 16Bronsky
- 3BoyleBooked at 39mins
- 15Pignatiello
- 18Paton
- 27Hutchinson
- 22Wylde
- 11MacLean
- 7Duthie
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4Lynch
- 9Orsi
- 10Stokes
- 14McKee
- 19Wilson
- 20Muir
Alloa
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Hutton
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 6Durnan
- 3Church
- 19Niang
- 16King
- 8Robertson
- 7Cawley
- 18Sammon
- 11Boyd
Substitutes
- 4Howie
- 9Armour
- 12Scougall
- 17Armstrong
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
- 23Mendy
- 28Riley-Snow
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Paul Paton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gregg Wylde.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Conner Duthie (Dumbarton).
Post update
(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paul Paton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam King (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton).
Post update
(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Daniel Church.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Post update
Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by George Stanger (Dumbarton).
Post update
Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran Wright.