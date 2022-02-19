Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose1ClydeClyde1

Montrose v Clyde

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Lennox
  • 2BallantyneBooked at 40mins
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 12Gardyne
  • 6Masson
  • 10Milne
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Simpson
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 7Webster
  • 9Campbell
  • 15Whatley
  • 19Houghton
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 22Brown
  • 23Bell

Clyde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Parry
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 20Page
  • 12Docherty
  • 18McAllisterBooked at 22mins
  • 4GomisBooked at 14mins
  • 16SplaineBooked at 34mins
  • 3Livingstone
  • 11Love
  • 24Tade

Substitutes

  • 2Mortimer
  • 6Balatoni
  • 10Cunningham
  • 17Jones
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 23Andrew
  • 26Elsdon
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Montrose 1, Clyde 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

  3. Post update

    Adam Livingstone (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Booking

    Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose).

  6. Post update

    Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Neil Parry.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gregory Tade (Clyde).

  10. Post update

    Aidan Quinn (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Seán Dillon (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Splaine (Clyde).

  13. Post update

    Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Booking

    Aaron Splaine (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mark Docherty (Clyde).

  17. Post update

    Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 1, Clyde 1. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 0, Clyde 1. Nicholas McAllister (Clyde) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Livingstone.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

