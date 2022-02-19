Montrose v Clyde

First Half ends, Montrose 1, Clyde 1.
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Lennox
- 2BallantyneBooked at 40mins
- 17Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 12Gardyne
- 6Masson
- 10Milne
- 16Johnston
- 18Simpson
- 11Lyons
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 4Allan
- 7Webster
- 9Campbell
- 15Whatley
- 19Houghton
- 20Ballantyne
- 22Brown
- 23Bell
Clyde
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Parry
- 8Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 20Page
- 12Docherty
- 18McAllisterBooked at 22mins
- 4GomisBooked at 14mins
- 16SplaineBooked at 34mins
- 3Livingstone
- 11Love
- 24Tade
Substitutes
- 2Mortimer
- 6Balatoni
- 10Cunningham
- 17Jones
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 23Andrew
- 26Elsdon
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Adam Livingstone (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose).
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gregory Tade (Clyde).
Aidan Quinn (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Seán Dillon (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Clyde).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Aaron Splaine (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mark Docherty (Clyde).
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Clyde 1. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Clyde 1. Nicholas McAllister (Clyde) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Livingstone.
Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.