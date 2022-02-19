Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00MortonGreenock Morton
Venue: New Douglas Park, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 23Hilton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 7MacDonald
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 16Mullin
  • 14Spence
  • 26Redfern
  • 17Kennedy
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 1Fulton
  • 5Easton
  • 8Martin
  • 11Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 19Winter
  • 24Lawson
  • 27Shiels
  • 33Brown

Morton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 5McEntee
  • 47Lithgow
  • 4McLean
  • 12Brandon
  • 8Blues
  • 27Wilson
  • 10Lyon
  • 3Strapp
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Ledger
  • 7Oliver
  • 9Muirhead
  • 15Russell
  • 16Hynes
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

