Bournemouth were hoping to move within three points of leaders Fulham with a win against Nottingham Forest

Friday's Championship fixture between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest is among six games postponed this weekend as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK.

The game at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium was due to start at 19:45 GMT.

But following storm damage to sections of roofing, the decision to postpone the match was confirmed at 16:00.

In an initial statement, the English Football League said it was "extremely disappointed that the decision had been left so late in the day".

However, after reading a prohibition notice - issued by the local safety advisory group to Bournemouth - the EFL accepted that repair work could not have been carried out on Friday.

"Whilst our collective focus is always on getting games played, the serving of the notice, despite the best efforts of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, has ultimately led to the postponement."

Four other fixtures in England's top five divisions, three of which were scheduled for Saturday, have also been postponed because of safety concerns.

Friday's National League match between Southend United and Grimsby Town is off after Roots Hall was damaged by wind, but the meeting of the top two sides in League One between Rotherham and Wigan remains on.

Saturday's postponed games are Exeter against Barrow in League Two and the National League fixtures between Halifax and Dover, Altrincham and Weymouth and Yeovil and Dagenham.

Bournemouth confirmed structural engineers had carried out an inspection of the Vitality Stadium and said the damage sustained in the storm could pose a significant risk to supporters' safety.

"The ongoing impact of the storm means the damage cannot be repaired in time to fulfil the fixture either on Friday, or at a rearranged time on Saturday," it said.

"The club apologises for the inconvenience caused, but would like to reassure supporters it has been made with the safety of everyone due to attend the match in mind."

The EFL said earlier on Friday they had been told it was hoped the fixture would go ahead and both clubs and Sky Sports, who had been due to broadcast the match live, were making final preparations.

"Whilst we acknowledge safety is the number one priority, consideration in these matters must be given to all stakeholders in plenty of time, including the travelling supporters who have braved today's conditions to go and support their team."

Forest also issued their own statement following the postponement, saying they were "disappointed" the fixture could not be rescheduled for Saturday or Sunday.

"The club truly appreciates the efforts of supporters already in Bournemouth and those travelling this afternoon," it said.

"We're extremely disappointed the match will not now take place this weekend. The club tried its very best to have the match played."

Earlier, Exeter called off their home game with Barrow because of safety concerns over part of their St James Park stadium.

The Grecians said there was no opportunity to check for damage caused by the persistent high winds.

The Big Bank is Exeter's traditional home end at St James Park

Exeter said the decision to call the game off more than 24 hours in advance was because of "concerns over the integrity of the Big Bank structure".

"We will always take everyone's safety seriously, and therefore while this is a difficult decision, we do not have a sufficient window of opportunity to inspect the high level structure to confirm if any lasting damage has been done by the persistent high winds," read a statement on the club website.

"We have tried to ensure that this decision has been made early for everyone's benefit including Barrow who would be travelling down today."

Halifax's game with Dover was postponed following a pitch inspection at The Shay on Friday morning and will now be played on 12 March.

It comes three days after Dover's rearranged home game against Notts County was also called off, having initially been postponed in January.

Postponed matches

Friday

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Championship

Southend v Grimsby - National League

Saturday