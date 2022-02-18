Last updated on .From the section Football

The Big Bank is Exeter's traditional home end at St James Park

Saturday's League Two game between Exeter City and Barrow and Dover's trip to Halifax in the National League have been postponed as Storm Eunice sweeps the country.

Exeter called off their home game with Barrow because of safety concerns over part of their St James Park stadium.

The Grecians said there was no opportunity to check for damage caused by the persistent high winds.

Halifax against Dover was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Met Office has issued red weather warnings for high winds - meaning there is a danger to life - covering much of southern and eastern England and south Wales.

Power cuts have left more than 50,000 properties in south-west England and south Wales without power.

Exeter said the decision to call the game off more than 24 hours in advance of kick-off was because of "concerns over the integrity of the Big Bank structure".

"We will always take everyone's safety seriously, and therefore while this is a difficult decision, we do not have a sufficient window of opportunity to inspect the high level structure to confirm if any lasting damage has been done by the persistent high winds," read a statement on the club website. external-link

"We have tried to ensure that this decision has been made early for everyone's benefit including Barrow who would be travelling down today.

"All options to inspect the necessary connections at high level of the Big Bank are not possible during high winds, which are expected to continue until the scheduled kick-off tomorrow."

Halifax's game with Dover was postponed following a pitch inspection at The Shay on Friday morning. The game will now be played on 12 March.

It comes three days after Dover's rearranged home game against Notts County was also called off, having initially been postponed in January.