National League
Notts CountyNotts County15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport28184658273158
2Chesterfield271510250242655
3Boreham Wood24157236152152
4Halifax26155641212050
5Bromley27155743311250
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Grimsby281441042291346
9Notts County25136647291845
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay27124114241140
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2796122839-1133
15Woking27102154243-132
16Wealdstone2687112737-1031
17Aldershot2886143244-1230
18Altrincham2986154054-1430
19Barnet2786133253-2130
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2856172851-2321
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC