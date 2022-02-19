Maidenhead United v Boreham Wood

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United17:20Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|28
|18
|4
|6
|58
|27
|31
|58
|2
|Chesterfield
|27
|15
|10
|2
|50
|24
|26
|55
|3
|Boreham Wood
|24
|15
|7
|2
|36
|15
|21
|52
|4
|Halifax
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|21
|20
|50
|5
|Bromley
|27
|15
|5
|7
|43
|31
|12
|50
|6
|Solihull Moors
|26
|13
|7
|6
|41
|23
|18
|46
|7
|Wrexham
|26
|13
|7
|6
|42
|26
|16
|46
|8
|Grimsby
|28
|14
|4
|10
|42
|29
|13
|46
|9
|Notts County
|25
|13
|6
|6
|47
|29
|18
|45
|10
|Dag & Red
|27
|13
|3
|11
|49
|37
|12
|42
|11
|Torquay
|27
|12
|4
|11
|42
|41
|1
|40
|12
|Southend
|27
|11
|5
|11
|30
|37
|-7
|38
|13
|Yeovil
|27
|10
|7
|10
|26
|27
|-1
|37
|14
|Eastleigh
|27
|9
|6
|12
|28
|39
|-11
|33
|15
|Woking
|27
|10
|2
|15
|42
|43
|-1
|32
|16
|Wealdstone
|26
|8
|7
|11
|27
|37
|-10
|31
|17
|Aldershot
|28
|8
|6
|14
|32
|44
|-12
|30
|18
|Altrincham
|29
|8
|6
|15
|40
|54
|-14
|30
|19
|Barnet
|27
|8
|6
|13
|32
|53
|-21
|30
|20
|Maidenhead United
|25
|7
|6
|12
|28
|47
|-19
|27
|21
|Weymouth
|28
|5
|6
|17
|28
|51
|-23
|21
|22
|King's Lynn
|26
|4
|3
|19
|24
|51
|-27
|15
|23
|Dover
|28
|1
|4
|23
|21
|63
|-42
|-5
